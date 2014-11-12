In The Spotlight
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with Heads of State and Governments from some 30 African countries, have committed themselves
towards ensuring that economic growth in their respective countries would lead to a more “inclusive economy”, which will create jobs for the youth in the coming years.
By Tricia Ama Woode
Tension is rising steadily on daily basis within the rank and file of theGhana Immigration Service over what they term as 'dubious' promotion of some senior officers to the rank of Deputy Commissioners without recourse to the law.
By Frank Amponsah
The President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged religious leaders to use religion to play a positive role in providing the guidance that is needed for the progress of the country.
By Frank Amponsah
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday, provided answers for the rationale behind the creation of six (6) ministerial portfolios under his administration at the moment when criticisms of his initiative seem to be gaining momentum.
By Frank Amponsah
President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has designated Hon. Anthony Akoto Osei and Dan Kwaku Botwe to head the two newly created Ministries, the Ministry of
By Samuel Frempong
Fresh controversy has emerged over former President John Dramani Mahama’s request to keep his official No.3 Prestige Link cantonments residence as part of his retirement
…Prez Akufo-Addo’s Solid 13 Ministers-Designate, As He Merges Petroleum, Energy Ministries
2015 Most Influential Young Ghanaian, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been retained as the Most Influential Young Ghanaian for the year 2016; in a ranking poll organised by
Government has asked the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to effective immediately pack bag-and- baggage and hand over their relevant duties to their coordinating directors.
Popular music producer, Mark Okreku Mantey has threatened to sue hiplife artiste, Sarkodie over the remake of Daasebre Gyamenah’s hit song, Kokoko because he was not told before the song was done says the rapper did not respect him.
By Our Reporter
Some Officers from TheGhana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) on January 10, 2017, stormed the offices ofMortonCity Real Estate at Dansoman inAccra to
By Adu Koranteng
Workers of the Volta Hotel in Akosombo have called on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to relieve the General Manager of the Hotel, Fred Bart-Plange of his
By Paa Kwesi Agyefi
Even before the dust settles on the blame-game that has left the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in disarray following its defeat in the 2016 General Elections, bigwigs of the party have started resigning.