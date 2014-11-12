In The Spotlight
By Frank Amponsah
His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured people who have raised doubts about his choice of ministerial appointees, that the people he nominated for the various portfolios are the best for the job.
Mr Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration of the People's National Convention (PNC) has accused Dr Edward Mahama, the party’s 2016 elections flagbearer of diverting funds meant for campaign for his personal gains.
By Our Monitoring Desk
Ahead of the parliamentary vetting of the various ministers-designate by the Appointments Committee of Parliament today, minority members of the legislative house are raising storm over the inability or delays on the part of the nominees in providing their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) for what they described as proper scrutiny and vetting.
By Adu Koranteng
Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the Registrar-General’s Department on Wednesday to identify the bottlenecks bedeviling the State outfit.
Dr. Bawumia interacted with owners of businesses and ordinary Ghanaians who had gone to the Department to register their businesses.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected calls for the president Nana Akufo Addo to condemn acts of violence being perpetrated by some miscreants who have been linked the party.
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with Heads of State and Governments from some 30 African countries, have committed themselves
towards ensuring that economic growth in their respective countries would lead to a more “inclusive economy”, which will create jobs for the youth in the coming years.
By Tricia Ama Woode
Tension is rising steadily on daily basis within the rank and file of theGhana Immigration Service over what they term as 'dubious' promotion of some senior officers to the rank of Deputy Commissioners without recourse to the law.
By Our Correspondent
Exactly a week today, he caused a media display of what many believed to be good riddance from a chief ready to help the new government achieve its vision of bringing one factory to one district. It was a charade.
Barring any unforeseen hitches, Parliament will this week approve Boakye Agyarko as Minister of Energy and with his deep knowledge in the sector as demonstrated during his vetting, Ghanaians are confident of enjoying stable power in the coming years.
Ahead of the Supreme Court’s final ruling tomorrow Wednesday 25th January 2017 on the matter of the alleged fraudulent acquisition of Gazette charge levelled against the Osu Manste Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, some Chiefs and elders of Osu held a press conference yesterday to vent out their displeasure over how chieftaincy institutions in
Available documents in the possession of this paper has indicated that Shiashi lands around the Polo grounds in the Greater Accra Region which is being taken over by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and some leaders of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had
Bloodbath Looms @ Polo Grounds Area ...Chief & People Ready To Face NDC Top-Shots Grabbing Family Lands
By Frank Amponsah
The indiscriminate encroachment and grabbing of Shiashi lands around the Polo grounds in the Greater Accra Region by the Ghana Airport Company, Ghana Civil Aviation
By Frank Amponsah
Information reaching The News Crusading GUIDE indicates that victims of the recent killings inLibya involved some Ghanaian, Nigerians, and other nationalities that, reportedly, are known criminals terrorizing the people of Bridarage inTripoli,Libya’s capital.