In The Spotlight
President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on the new Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to take the lead in effecting reforms at the UN, so as to promote and deepen international co-operation.
Incensed by the unseen hands of the Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Professor B.J.B Nyarko, all over their lands lying off the Atomic area in Accra, the Nii Odai Ntow Family has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Speaker of Parliament as well as the Chief Justice to call the Director General to order.
Appointments Committee Bribery Debacle: Mahama Ayariga Hot! … Chairman Threatens To Sue, As Minority Leaves Him In The Cold
Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, has eggs splashed all over his face following denial by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, that he gave the former Environment, Science and Technology Minister any money he received from the Chairman of Parliament's Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu for onward disbursement to clear the then Energy Minister-designate.
We’re Among The Beacon Of Political Democracy- Prez. Akufo-Addo … As He Inaugurates Ghana @ 60 Committee
By Frank Amponsah
His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that todayGhana is recognised amongst the beacons of political democracies in theAfrica continent and for that Ghanaians have a lot to celebrate.
The Akufo-Addo government has begun the process of implementing a comprehensive national identification project, in fulfillment of a long-held NPP campaign pledge to build a database of Ghanaians and other nationals resident inGhana.
By Frank Amponsah
President, Akufo-Addo has admonished the Ghana Police Service to be colour-blinded in the face of political, religious and ethnic affiliations so as to deliver professional service to sustain peace and stability in the country.
By Frank Amponsah
His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured people who have raised doubts about his choice of ministerial appointees, that the people he nominated for the various portfolios are the best for the job.
More News
Engineer Samuel Larbi Darko, Lawful Attorney recognised by the Youth and Elders of the Kle, Krobo and Agbewe as well as Dzrasee quarters of the Numo Nmashie family (hereinafter called ‘The Family’) of Teshie and La wishes to inform all stakeholders in lands owned by the family through this publication on all Courts judgments in favour
By Our Reporter
Legitimate kingmakers of Abehenease community in the Ga West Municipality under the Asere Stool in the Ga State have threatened legal action against some individuals who are wrongly attacking the legitimacy and traditional capacity of the substantive chief of the area, Obrempong Nii Kotey Susubribi I.
Paramount Queenmother of Nzema Traditional Council in charge of development is enraged about unnecessary and frivolous claims by some faceless individuals that the President should withdraw the nomination of the Minister-designate for Tourism and Creative Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku over allegations that she had dabbled in
By Gloria Agyeman Prempeh, Kumasi
The Chief of Dompoase, a suburb ofKumasi, Nana Adomako Boampong has expressed worried about the underdevelopment in his
By Our Reporter
The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for the arrest of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP John Kudalor, over his involvement in the violent confrontations that the premises of the Ga Mantse Palace at North Kaneshie on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
The Appointment Committee of Parliament is expected to recommend the approval of eight out of 10 minister-designates it vetted, myjoyonline.com has learnt.
The approval of Senior minister-designate Osafo Maafo and Energy minister-designate Boakye Agarko has been frozen for the time being.