By Adu Koranteng

Out-going Environment, Science and Technology Minister Mahama Ayariga has defended the signing of an €18m waste management contract days after the governing

By Frank Amponsah

The President-elect, H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government which will take over power on January 7, 2017 will continue to woo theVolta Region until the

By Frank Amponsah, Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium

The President –elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo- Addo, has condemned acts of violence allegedly being perpetrated by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

There will be a 15- day interruption in gas supply from February and the month of March, a letter written by the Volta River Authority (VRA) has revealed.

By Paa Kwesi Agyefi

Gbese Dzase, kingmakers of the Gbese stool have waded into calls by many Ghanaians on Nii Ayi Bonte II, to honor his promise and step down honorably as Gbese Mantse.

The call came along with a seven (7) day ultimatum after which the kingmakers will advise themselves if he refuses to step down.

The Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Togbe Afede XIV said his election as the new President of the National House of Chiefs and the election of Nana Akufo-Addo as the

By Paa Kwesi Agyefi

Management of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has debunked allegations circulating in the media that its Chief Executive Officer has ordered the taskforce to

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy, has charged members of the party to retaliate and defend themselves if they are attacked by

Former President Rawlings has been blamed for his party’s thumping defeat in the 2016 general elections last week.

