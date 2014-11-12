01
Politics

The Akufo-Addo government has begun the process of implementing a comprehensive national identification project, in fulfillment of a long-held NPP campaign pledge to build a database of Ghanaians and other nationals resident inGhana.

Politics

By Frank Amponsah

President, Akufo-Addo has admonished the Ghana Police Service to be colour-blinded in the face of political, religious and ethnic affiliations so as to deliver professional service to sustain peace and stability in the country.

Politics

By Frank Amponsah

 

 His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured people who have raised doubts about his choice of ministerial appointees, that the people he nominated for the various portfolios are the best for the job.

News

News

Engineer Samuel Larbi Darko,  Lawful Attorney  recognised by the Youth and Elders of the Kle, Krobo and Agbewe as well as Dzrasee quarters of the Numo Nmashie family (hereinafter called ‘The Family’)  of Teshie and La wishes to inform all stakeholders in lands owned by the family through this publication on all Courts judgments in favour

News

By Our Reporter

Legitimate kingmakers of Abehenease community in the Ga West Municipality under the Asere Stool in the Ga State have threatened legal action against some individuals who are wrongly attacking the legitimacy and traditional capacity of the substantive chief of the area, Obrempong Nii Kotey Susubribi I.

News

Paramount Queenmother of Nzema Traditional Council in charge of development is enraged about unnecessary and frivolous claims by some faceless individuals that the President should withdraw the nomination of the Minister-designate for Tourism and Creative Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku over allegations that she had dabbled in

News

By Gloria Agyeman Prempeh, Kumasi

The Chief of Dompoase, a suburb ofKumasi, Nana Adomako Boampong has expressed worried about the underdevelopment in his

News

By Our Reporter

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for the arrest of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP John Kudalor, over his involvement in the violent confrontations that the premises of the Ga Mantse Palace at North Kaneshie on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

News

The Appointment Committee of Parliament is expected to recommend the approval of eight out of 10 minister-designates it vetted, myjoyonline.com has learnt.

The approval of Senior minister-designate Osafo Maafo and Energy minister-designate Boakye Agarko has been frozen for the time being.

