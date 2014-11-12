09
Ernest Addo (With Diplomatic Files)

As Ghanaians debate the practicability or otherwise of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ‘OneVillage, One Dam’ promise, documents

Ernest Addo, with additional file from GNA

President John Dramani Mahama’s last minute attempt to appease the gods with juicy appointments in the waning weeks of his government is drawing fire, as the opposition

By Adu Koranteng

Out-going Environment, Science and Technology Minister Mahama Ayariga has defended the signing of an €18m waste management contract days after the governing

GA PARAMOUNT Stool Principal Kingmaker (Dzaasetse), Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II is boiling with anger at the media publication made

There will be a 15- day interruption in gas supply from February and the month of March, a letter written by the Volta River Authority (VRA) has revealed.

By Paa Kwesi Agyefi

Gbese Dzase, kingmakers of the Gbese stool have waded into calls by many Ghanaians on Nii Ayi Bonte II, to honor his promise and step down honorably as Gbese Mantse.

The call came along with a seven (7) day ultimatum after which the kingmakers will advise themselves if he refuses to step down.

The Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Togbe Afede XIV said his election as the new President of the National House of Chiefs and the election of Nana Akufo-Addo as the

By Paa Kwesi Agyefi

Management of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has debunked allegations circulating in the media that its Chief Executive Officer has ordered the taskforce to

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy, has charged members of the party to retaliate and defend themselves if they are attacked by

