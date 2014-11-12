29
Mr Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration of the People's National Convention (PNC) has accused Dr Edward Mahama, the party’s 2016 elections flagbearer of diverting funds meant for campaign for his personal gains.

By Our Monitoring Desk

Ahead of the parliamentary  vetting of the various ministers-designate by the Appointments Committee of Parliament today, minority members of the legislative house are raising storm over the inability or delays on the part of the nominees in providing their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) for what they described as proper scrutiny and vetting.

By Adu Koranteng

 

Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the Registrar-General’s Department on Wednesday to identify the bottlenecks bedeviling the State outfit.

Dr. Bawumia interacted with owners of businesses and ordinary Ghanaians who had gone to the Department to register their businesses.

By Gloria Agyeman Prempeh, Kumasi

The Chief of Dompoase, a suburb ofKumasi, Nana Adomako Boampong has expressed worried about the underdevelopment in his

By Our Reporter

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for the arrest of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP John Kudalor, over his involvement in the violent confrontations that the premises of the Ga Mantse Palace at North Kaneshie on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The Appointment Committee of Parliament is expected to recommend the approval of eight out of 10 minister-designates it vetted, myjoyonline.com has learnt.

The approval of Senior minister-designate Osafo Maafo and Energy minister-designate Boakye Agarko has been frozen for the time being.

By Our Reporter

An appeal has been made to the President,  Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to quickly wade into the dangerous storm that seems to be quietly building up at the head offices of the Ga Traditional Council, before the situation degenerates into an indigenous strife, with embarrassing

By Our Reporter

King -makers of Aburi  - Atwiasin in the Eastern Region, have rejected a  move by the Queen mother of the area Nana Afua Sarfowaah, to install  a new chief against the customs and traditions of the people.

By Our Correspondent  

 

Exactly a week today, he caused a media display of what many believed to be good riddance from a chief ready to help the new government achieve its vision of bringing one factory to one district. It was a charade.

