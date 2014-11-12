By Frank Amponsah

The President-elect, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has named Mr.Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng as his first appointee to head the Trades and Industry Ministry under his government.

H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo announced this when he addressed members of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF) during their Post-AGM Sector Forum at GIMPA inAccra.