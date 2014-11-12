In The Spotlight
By Our Monitoring Desk
Ahead of the parliamentary vetting of the various ministers-designate by the Appointments Committee of Parliament today, minority members of the legislative house are raising storm over the inability or delays on the part of the nominees in providing their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) for what they described as proper scrutiny and vetting.
By Adu Koranteng
Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the Registrar-General’s Department on Wednesday to identify the bottlenecks bedeviling the State outfit.
Dr. Bawumia interacted with owners of businesses and ordinary Ghanaians who had gone to the Department to register their businesses.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected calls for the president Nana Akufo Addo to condemn acts of violence being perpetrated by some miscreants who have been linked the party.
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with Heads of State and Governments from some 30 African countries, have committed themselves
towards ensuring that economic growth in their respective countries would lead to a more “inclusive economy”, which will create jobs for the youth in the coming years.
By Tricia Ama Woode
Tension is rising steadily on daily basis within the rank and file of theGhana Immigration Service over what they term as 'dubious' promotion of some senior officers to the rank of Deputy Commissioners without recourse to the law.
By Frank Amponsah
The President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged religious leaders to use religion to play a positive role in providing the guidance that is needed for the progress of the country.
By Frank Amponsah
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday, provided answers for the rationale behind the creation of six (6) ministerial portfolios under his administration at the moment when criticisms of his initiative seem to be gaining momentum.
Senegalese troops have entered The Gambia in support of Adama Barrow, who was sworn in as president on Thursday after winning last month's election.
Mr Barrow took the oath of office at the Gambian embassy in Senegal's capital, Dakar, and his legitimacy has been recognised internationally.
Rescuers have removed two bodies from a hotel engulfed by an avalanche in central Italy as a desperate search for up to 35 other people continues.
Heavy snow and disruption caused by multiple earthquakes have hindered rescue efforts in the rubble of the Rigopiano hotel, in the Abruzzo region.
Gloria Agyeman Prempeh
The paramount chief of Ahafo Kenyasi no.1 in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, has hailed Newmont Ghana Limited for a tremendous support they are offering to the community but is worried at what he says is the company’s refusal to employ the youth of the town.
- Iddi Muhayu-Deen Asks
I have, time without number, heard some of the avowed critics of President Akufo-Addo, mainly NDC folks, express serious misgivings at the President's decision to appoint some 36 Ministers so far to help him administer the country. They say, per the current trend, the President is likely going to miss an opportunity to run a lean government
Strategic Energies Limited (SEL),one of the growing and customer oriented Oil Marketing Companies has adopted and enforced internationally approved standards in the design and construction of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) fuel filling station.
Gloria Prempeh, Kumasi
Pall bearers yesternight carried shoulder high the mortal remains of the late Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, which had been laid in state for three days for various influence peddlers to file-past, to the burial ground at Breman, an Ashanti Regional suburb.