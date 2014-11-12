In The Spotlight
An investment consultant, Stephen Amoah, who is also the Ashanti regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has professed that considering the way President Akufo-Addo has started governing the country, he has no doubt he would succeed in his stewardship.
By Frank Amponsah
Interesting developments have exposed the high level of corruption and misappropriation of State assets by the previous Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government with the National Organiser Kofi Adams at the centre of the whole scandal.
Listeners of Oman FM's morning show "National Agenda" were yesterday held spellbound as the radio station played a voice recording suspected to be that of former Environment Minister Mahama Ayariga, where he could be heard negotiating in a contract kickback deal.
President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on the new Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to take the lead in effecting reforms at the UN, so as to promote and deepen international co-operation.
Incensed by the unseen hands of the Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Professor B.J.B Nyarko, all over their lands lying off the Atomic area in Accra, the Nii Odai Ntow Family has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Speaker of Parliament as well as the Chief Justice to call the Director General to order.
Appointments Committee Bribery Debacle: Mahama Ayariga Hot! … Chairman Threatens To Sue, As Minority Leaves Him In The Cold
Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, has eggs splashed all over his face following denial by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, that he gave the former Environment, Science and Technology Minister any money he received from the Chairman of Parliament's Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu for onward disbursement to clear the then Energy Minister-designate.
We’re Among The Beacon Of Political Democracy- Prez. Akufo-Addo … As He Inaugurates Ghana @ 60 Committee
By Frank Amponsah
His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that todayGhana is recognised amongst the beacons of political democracies in theAfrica continent and for that Ghanaians have a lot to celebrate.
More News
Whereas everyone that attended the just-held burial ceremony of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, reached home safely without hitches, the case was different for the Chief of Dompoase, a town near Atonsu, inKumasi, in theAshanti Region.
By Our Reporter
Kingmakers and Heads of the four ruling houses of Ga Paramount Stool in the GreaterAccra region have denied the enstoolment of one Tackie George Adama Latse as Ga Mantse under the stool name King Tackie Adama Latse.
Engineer Samuel Larbi Darko, Lawful Attorney recognised by the Youth and Elders of the Kle, Krobo and Agbewe as well as Dzrasee quarters of the Numo Nmashie family (hereinafter called ‘The Family’) of Teshie and La wishes to inform all stakeholders in lands owned by the family through this publication on all Courts judgments in favour
By Our Reporter
Legitimate kingmakers of Abehenease community in the Ga West Municipality under the Asere Stool in the Ga State have threatened legal action against some individuals who are wrongly attacking the legitimacy and traditional capacity of the substantive chief of the area, Obrempong Nii Kotey Susubribi I.
Paramount Queenmother of Nzema Traditional Council in charge of development is enraged about unnecessary and frivolous claims by some faceless individuals that the President should withdraw the nomination of the Minister-designate for Tourism and Creative Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku over allegations that she had dabbled in
By Gloria Agyeman Prempeh, Kumasi
The Chief of Dompoase, a suburb ofKumasi, Nana Adomako Boampong has expressed worried about the underdevelopment in his