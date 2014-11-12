In The Spotlight
We’re Among The Beacon Of Political Democracy- Prez. Akufo-Addo … As He Inaugurates Ghana @ 60 Committee
By Frank Amponsah
His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that todayGhana is recognised amongst the beacons of political democracies in theAfrica continent and for that Ghanaians have a lot to celebrate.
The Akufo-Addo government has begun the process of implementing a comprehensive national identification project, in fulfillment of a long-held NPP campaign pledge to build a database of Ghanaians and other nationals resident inGhana.
By Frank Amponsah
President, Akufo-Addo has admonished the Ghana Police Service to be colour-blinded in the face of political, religious and ethnic affiliations so as to deliver professional service to sustain peace and stability in the country.
By Frank Amponsah
His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured people who have raised doubts about his choice of ministerial appointees, that the people he nominated for the various portfolios are the best for the job.
Mr Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration of the People's National Convention (PNC) has accused Dr Edward Mahama, the party’s 2016 elections flagbearer of diverting funds meant for campaign for his personal gains.
By Our Monitoring Desk
Ahead of the parliamentary vetting of the various ministers-designate by the Appointments Committee of Parliament today, minority members of the legislative house are raising storm over the inability or delays on the part of the nominees in providing their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) for what they described as proper scrutiny and vetting.
By Adu Koranteng
Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the Registrar-General’s Department on Wednesday to identify the bottlenecks bedeviling the State outfit.
Dr. Bawumia interacted with owners of businesses and ordinary Ghanaians who had gone to the Department to register their businesses.
By Gloria Agyeman Prempeh, Kumasi
The Chief of Dompoase, a suburb ofKumasi, Nana Adomako Boampong has expressed worried about the underdevelopment in his
By Our Reporter
The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for the arrest of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP John Kudalor, over his involvement in the violent confrontations that the premises of the Ga Mantse Palace at North Kaneshie on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
The Appointment Committee of Parliament is expected to recommend the approval of eight out of 10 minister-designates it vetted, myjoyonline.com has learnt.
The approval of Senior minister-designate Osafo Maafo and Energy minister-designate Boakye Agarko has been frozen for the time being.
By Our Reporter
An appeal has been made to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to quickly wade into the dangerous storm that seems to be quietly building up at the head offices of the Ga Traditional Council, before the situation degenerates into an indigenous strife, with embarrassing
By Our Reporter
King -makers of Aburi - Atwiasin in the Eastern Region, have rejected a move by the Queen mother of the area Nana Afua Sarfowaah, to install a new chief against the customs and traditions of the people.
By Our Correspondent
Exactly a week today, he caused a media display of what many believed to be good riddance from a chief ready to help the new government achieve its vision of bringing one factory to one district. It was a charade.