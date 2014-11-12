Rawlings sues Africawatch for defamation

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has sued the publishers of Africawatch magazines, General Media Strategies, it’s editor Steve Mallory, plus four other

defendants for defamation after the magazine recently run a story claiming he has developed Parkinson’s.

The US-based magazine back in May ran the shocking story about the medical condition of the President, claiming the former military leader had developed the debilitating condition which was gradually sapping his energy.

The suit was filed in the Accra High Court by lawyers for the former President, claiming the publication brought his reputation into question and was malicious as there was no attempt for verification before it was published.

The suit also noted that numerous attempts to get Africawatch to retract the publication has not been successful.

“Plaintiff states that the said publication was injurious to his reputation as he and his immediate family and his team of staff were inundated with calls from friends and family members all over the country and abroad and harassed by the media following the outbreak of the said story.” the suit read.

“That as an international statesman whose services were sought on the continent and abroad the said publication had the effect of projecting him as unwell and unfit for his much sought after international engagements.

“Plaintiff says that he is in good health and is fit to and does perform all his usual activities like driving, flying among others and that the said publication of the Defendants may cause him to be denied the rights and privileges of a fit pilot including being denied admission into private flying clubs as he may be seen as being unfit.”