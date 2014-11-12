Dirty Propaganda at Shai Osudoku  ...Nurse In NDC Job Advert Says It’s Fraud

been used in a political advert by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has publicly condemned the propaganda calling it as “deceitful and inhuman”.

The picture of Mrs. Oyortey among other two Nurses, appear in the widely circulated advert with the inscription WE GOT JOBS TO SAVE LIVES, ostensibly because of the newly constructed Dodowa District Hospital but she says she started working before the NDC came into government.

“I have been a health worker since 2006 when President Kufour was in power so I was very surprised to see my image used in that bizarre NDC advert”, she disclosed last Saturday on Oman fm’s Election Reference Centre program.

She said the NDC did not seek her consent before using her image. “On the day of the commissioning, a certain photographer snapped us several photographs but he said they were going to be used for the hospital brochure and calendar. He did not say anything about an NDC advert”, she explained.

Pouring out her frustrations, Mrs Oyortey said “this is wickedness”. She explained further “indeed the photograph has also been photoshopped because I do not work at the Emergency Unit but they have made it look like that is where I work”.

She revealed that the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Shai Osudoku Constituency, Linda Ocloo has been harassing her ever since she complained about the advert. “She has been sending threatening text messages to me. She says she may kill me or cause my sack from the hospital”, she alleged.

Her revelation comes just days after popular Ghanaian actor, Joseph Van Vicker took a swipe at Transforming Ghana, a wing of the ruling National Democratic Congress for unlawfully using his image in their endorsement campaign.



Transforming Ghana in an instagram post used the actor’s picture telling the world that he, Van Vicker together with his colleagues Majid Michel and John Dumelo endorsed the candidature of President John Dramani Mahama.



Van Vicker after seeing the instagram post has denied ever endorsing the ruling government and its presidential candidate and has subsequently asked them to delete the instagram post.

Published below is Van Vicker’s post



“DISCLAIMER:



This photo (Lower right)has been lifted from pictures (above) taken when myself, John Dumelo and Majid Michel supported victims of the June 3rd 2015 disaster (check date of IG post-war lower left pic).



The use of my image in connection with the support of NDC is unauthorised and constitutes a breach of my privacy, creates false impression and injures my brand as an acclaimed actor devoid of any political party affiliations.



My political views are private. I do not authorise my image to be used for any form of political capital. Please DO NOT view this photo as my endorsement of the NDC party.



I ask @transformingghana to take this photo down immediately and post a written apology for the unauthorised use of my image. I am obviously taking legal advice about this matter as I view this as a serious breach of my human rights. #vanvicker #vanvickerbrand #ygf”.