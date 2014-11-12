Ghanaians Hail Rev. Owusu Bempah …For Prophesying Nana’s Victory  

Many Ghanaians, both inGhana and the diaspora are beside themselves with praise for Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, leader of the Glorious Word Ministry for prophesying

correctly Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to them, the renowned man of God is a true prophet because almost all his prophecies have come to pass, thereby giving him the accolade of the nation’s prophet.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, in the beginning of the year publicly prophesied that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP would win the 2016 elections and it will be a one touch victory.

According to the outspoken man of God, the almighty God had rejected President Mahama because there was too much blood on his hands and therefore he cannot retain power.

In spite of the numerous threats and attacks on him following his prophecy, the prophet maintained his position on the prophecy and even asked members of the public to burn down his church if his prophecy failed.

Nana’s Victory

Nana Akufo-Addo was on Friday December 9, 2016, officially declared winner of the December 7 presidential poll after his third attempt on the ticket of the NPP.

Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, announced the results in Accra on Friday night and said Akufo-Addo had secured 53.85% of the total valid votes cast while his main contender, President John Mahama, who contested on the ticket of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC), had 44.40%.

After the Nana Addo’s victory announcement, scores of Ghanaians phoned into various radio station programmes, heaping praise on Rev. Owusu Bempah as a true man of God.

Some of the people who spoke New Crusading GUIDE were of the opinion that Rev. Bempah had done well and Nana Addo should make him the prophet of the nation.

Others too said the president-elect should make Rev. Bempah his spiritual father so he could continue to intercede for him and the nation.

Nana thanks Bempah

In his victory speech, the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, acknowledged the efforts of Rev. Bempah and some other pastors who helped in diverse ways to ensure his victory.

He specifically mentioned Rev. Bempah’s name and thanked him for his spiritual "solidarity", which he said helped him on his way to winning the 2016 election.

Bempah’s Comment

Rev Bempah told New Crusading GUIDE that Nana Addo’s victory had made many Ghanaians believe in prophecy and had also strengthened the faith of many Christians worldwide.

According to him, he was not perturbed by the many insults and threats he received because he knew the prophecy was from God. “If God had not revealed to me, I would not have gone out publicly with the message. When God says yes no man can say no. So I was very optimistic that Nana Addo will win once God had told me”.

He said “I will continue to pray for Nana Addo so he will achieve his promises to Ghanaians. He needs prayers now more than ever. I am also calling on Christians to support Nana Addo with prayers so he can deliver”.

Bempah’s Prophecies

This is not the first time the man of God has prophesied about Ghana’s election and has come to pass.

In 1996, he prophesied that the former President Jerry John Rawlings would win the elections and in 2000 he prophesied former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s victory.

Also in 2008, he prophesied the late Professor Atta Mill’s victory and that of outgoing President John Dramani Mahama in 2012.