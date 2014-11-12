AFAG Vows To Be Critical Of Akufo-Addo’s Gov't

Pro-opposition pressure groupAlliance for Accountable Change (AFAG) has vowed to be critical of the incoming administration to address corruption, similar to its criticisms

and exposes of the Mahama administration.

The group says it acknowledges that although it is perceived to be pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP), it will pile pressure on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to ensure he implements their campaign promises.

At a press conference Tuesday, the group congratulated the incoming NPP flagbearer for his victory in last Wednesday's polls adding while reminding him of Ghanaians expectation of fulfilling his campaign promises to put the "nation back on the path of progress."

Read the statement below:

DON'T STAMPEDE NEW GOVERNMENT

Ghana has once again demonstrated to the world our resolve to embrace democratic processes and successfully conduct regular free, fair and successive elections. Since the birth of the 4th Republic in 1992, many Ghanaians have performed their constitutionally mandated responsibility and right of participating in the political system that, in turn, protects our rights and freedoms by casting voting and electing their leaders.

Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) genuinely commends His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama for his contribution to the nation.

To quote the words of Max De Pree “The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant.” Thank you, Mr. President.

AFAG’S EXPECTATIONS

AFAG congratulates the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election victory. Mr. President-elect, AFAG’s expectations from your administration which begins from January 7, 2017, are enormous.

We would like to sound out the expectations of many Ghanaians in the promises you made during your campaign. It is our hope that you put this nation back on the path of progress.

These issues include but not limited to the following;

• Building a robust economy to provide employment across the country for our teaming youth. An economy that will enable individuals to develop the skills that businesses are currently lacking and at the same time reduce unemployment which would in turn increase wellbeing and helps reduce social and economic deprivation.

• Tackle raging issues related to basic necessities including food, electricity, gas, water, fuel and telecommunications.

• Prompt addressing of issues of corruption from 2008-2016. We implore the President-elect to probe the scandals that have rocked this nation in the last eight years. Some of these include but not limited to the following;

■Woyome Scandal

■Gyeeda scandal

■National Service Scheme scandal

■Brazil 2014 Fiasco

■All Sports Minister from 2009-till date.

■SADA misappropriated funds and the hundreds of scandals committed or alleged to have committed by the past administration.

■Ameri deal

■Smarty's deal

We also appeal to the President –Elect and his government to take immediate steps to reduce the huge taxes on industries as a means of kick-starting businesses.

Furthermore, we hope the civil service will be overhauled to re-elect the expectations of new government policies. Indeed, some civil servants are more partisan, others are there without merit and some purely on vested interest.

IMPENDING ADVOCACY

AFAG would also like to inform the general public that we shall embark on an institutional corruption exposure in all the ministries, government departments and agencies to help in the battle against corruption. As the case has always been, we shall continue to relentlessly assist the government in the fight against corruption.

CALL TO GHANAIANS

AFAG wishes to call on Ghanaians to support the President Elect and his incoming government in his effort in building a robust economy. Ghanaians should becareful not to be used by any group of individuals to undermine or stampede the coming government's efforts.

We also caution civil Servants with a vested interest not to attempt the sabotage.

CONCLUSION

As nations across the world celebrate the beauty of Ghana’s democracy and the strong pride we feel as one people with a common destiny, may we kindly remind ourselves of how far we have come and remain focused on vision as a nation.

AFAG would continue to put in place programs to advance our mandate as a civil society group. We once again congratulate President elect Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for his good performance.

Long Live Ghana!

Signed:

AFAG Leadership