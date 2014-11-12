Retaliate If You’re Attacked – NDC Charges members

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy, has charged members of the party to retaliate and defend themselves if they are attacked by

supposed supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, despite several calls on the NPP leadership to caution its supporters over such attacks, NDC supporters are still being attacked.

Addressing the press at the NDC headquarters in Accra yesterday, Mr. Portuphy said the party is running out of patience and that “… if they(NPP)attack them they should defend themselves while seeking police protection. They should not fold their hands for the NPP to butcher them to death.”

The NDC Chairman further lamented attacks on some sympathizers of the party including musician Mzbel, actor, Wofa K. as well as the illegal takeover of tollbooths and toilets by NPP supporters.

“The acts of vandalism should be condemned in no uncertain terms. They are criminal acts that must be punished. I wish to reiterate the President’s call on the NPP to continue to restrain its followers and also request the security agencies to act swiftly to stop such incidents before they escalate into mass violence.”

Mr. Kofi Portuphy also used the opportunity to ban party executives from blaming each other in the media over the party’s defeat.

Since the NPP wrestled power from the government there have been several reported cases of violence perpetrated against some members of the NDC members supposedly by members of the NPP.

The NPP supporters also reportedly have vandalized some government installations and properties as well as illegally taking over some tollbooths and public toilets, a charge the NPP denies.