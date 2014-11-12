DVLA Denies Burning Vital Documents

Management of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has debunked allegations circulating in the media that its Chief Executive Officer has ordered the taskforce to

burn vital vehicle government documents before the next administration takes office.

In a statement issued and signed by Kwaku Darko Aferi, Head of Public Relations Department at DVLA, he indicated that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the story, hence must ignored by the public.

“It will be recalled that at the beginning of this year, DVLA started a process towards digitising all vehicle records for reasons pertaining to overcrowded storage facilities, the potential for some documents to be destroyed due to improper storage and most important of all, the indispensable need for the Authority to keep very good vehicle records that could be retrieved, at the press of a button, and enhance its work”, he explained.

He added that “for purposes of convenience, the Authority agreed a time table with the company doing the digitisation, Intelligent Card Processing Systems (ICPS), and also insisted that the documents should be moved in batches so that, at any point in time, some documents will be available so that the Authority’s work did not suffer”.

Darko Aferi said it was in this light that three days ago, ICPS finished one set of documents and returned them to the Accra 37 office and those were the documents seen in the vehicle in the pictures that were making the rounds.

“Indeed, in the course of the exercise, the Authority placed advertisements in the Daily Graphic (Tuesday, March 15 & 17, 2016) and Ghanaian Times newspapers explaining the significance of the exercise to customers, the impact it would have on our work and solicited their support to ensure a successful digitisation exercise”, Head of Public Relations stressed.