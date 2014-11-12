Destiny brought Nana Addo and I together -Togbe Afede  

The Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Togbe Afede XIV said his election as the new President of the National House of Chiefs and the election of Nana Akufo-Addo as the

incoming President of Ghana, is an orchestration by God for them to work together to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

At a durbar organized by chiefs in the Volta Region to celebrate the new President of the National House of chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV observed that Ghana has no excuse to continue reeling under poverty with despite its enormous resources.

He added leaders must be seen working selflessly and enforcing probity and accountability towards the growth of the nation.

Reflecting on him and Nana Addo taking up crucial positions within the same period, Togbe Afede said it was an act of nature to position them to enhance the lives of their people.

“Your Excellency, the elections are over, I won and you won. Our chiefs desired change that will bring them into the development process, and they have chosen me to lead that change. The people of Ghana desired change that will bring prosperity, and they fell on you. Providence has brought us together and we share an important privilege and obligation. We have no choice but to collaborate to bring prosperity to our people. The good news is that you are a royal yourself, and you understand and appreciate chieftaincy” he stated

He also advised the President to bring innovations to his new role.

“Your Excellency, it would require that we do things differently. More of the same approach will not produce different results. That is why the people believe in your change agenda. As part of that change, we need your support to build a strong, development-oriented chieftaincy institution that is able to facilitate governance and development at all levels” he advised

On his part, the President-elect Nana Addo congratulated Togbe Afede on his election into office as the President of the National House of Chiefs and revealed his resolve to closely work with him.

“I intend to work with you at all levels; the Traditional Council, the Regional Houses of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs to enhance the governance of our nation,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Nana Addo was in the region to join in the celebration of Togbe Afede’s new role and also to use the opportunity to thank the people of the Volta Region for their massive support in the just ended elections.

Nana Addo Needs a Formidable Chief of Staff, to Achieve Outstanding Governance Success

Behind every successful government, there are positive strategic thinkers who plan, and execute with mathematical precision. The fountain source of this quality of governance is dependent on the astuteness of who governs the office of the presidency as Chief of Staff.

Though the NPP has men and women of integrity and great valour, the innovative and proactive qualities of Dr Kwame Amoako Tufuor stand out prominent. As a practical, innovative, and proactive thinker and planner, he was not only responsible for the much acclaimed successful school feeding programme during the Kufuor administration, he was the protagonist of the scheme.

This was a scheme that generated children's extreme interest to stay at school, and at the same time relieved parents of their wards' feeding responsibilities whiles in nursery and primary school. This programme was the brainchild of Dr Tufuor. Its operational success, from pilot scheme to full scale expansion was planned, executed and managed by Dr Amoako Tufuor and his team.

As advisor to ex-President Kufuor, there was nothing that Dr Amoako Tufuor proposed to the ex-President that was rejected. His numerous advice to President Kufuor were plausible, commendable, and applicable for implementation and execution.

Amongst his numerous contributions to bringing about Nana Addo’s Presidential electoral success was his ability to attack and counterattacking NDC vainglorious propaganda on the airwaves, most especially in interviews. Dr Amoako Tufuor is the most feared political intellectual by the NDC, whose voice and physical presence and closeness to Nana Addo, sends chilling signals down the spine of the entire NDC.

During the 2016 electioneering period, I happened to work with him on security of the ballot boxes, and how to stop cross border voting mercenaries from flocking into Ghana from Togo, to vote. This accounts for the massive loss of votes for the NDC, especially in the Volta Region. To kill mischievous NDC party, ever resurfacing as a governing party in Ghana, a strong-headed Chief of Staff, the like of Dr Kwame Amoako Tufuor will be inevitable.

Amongst Nana Addo’s promises to Ghanaians, was one village one dam, which accounts for several Northerner proteans from NDC to NPP. Dr Amoako Tufuor is an expert hydrologist, and most especially in building dams.

Setting aside his educational qualifications and experience, which many NPP men and women have, Dr Kwame Amoako Tufuor's involvement in executing remedial action against NDC committing electoral fraud was phenomenally exceptional.

Dr Amoako Tufuor has the tenacity, determination, and resilience to serve as a successful Chief of Staff of the in-coming Akufo-Addo administration, qualities that will surely generate so much good will during the Nana Addo and NPP administration, and post Akufo-Addo regime, for a sustained NPP continuous longaeval administration, way down into posterity.

Adreba Kwaku Abrefa Damoa