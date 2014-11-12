Pressure Mounts On Ayi Bonte To Step Down …Kingmakers Give Him Ultimatum

The call came along with a seven (7) day ultimatum after which the kingmakers will advise themselves if he refuses to step down.

Gbese Dzase, kingmakers of the Gbese stool have waded into calls by many Ghanaians on Nii Ayi Bonte II, to honor his promise and step down honorably as Gbese Mantse.

Already sections of Ghanaians have demanded he respected his words by honorably resigning as he promised before scores of people. The recent call was made by some residents of Gbese who called on him to step down following his promise to abdicate his traditional stool, should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lose the general elections.

Nii Ayi Bonte known in private life as Tommy Okine declared at the groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment of the Salaga market in Accra that President John Mahama would win the December 7 poll.

“He [President Mahama] is delivering the work given him. Whatever he came to do, he is not done yet. By 6 pm on Wednesday [Election Day] we will turn Ghana upside down [in victory celebration],” he said in Ga.

“Victory is ours. I am telling you that if victory is not ours I, Nii Ayi Bonte will step down. I am convinced we will win hands down,” he added.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, Nuumo Okai Keteku I, Shippi of Gbese who read a statement on behalf of the kingmakers, Nii Ayi Bonte’s action flouts the Constitutional Restriction on Chiefs not to take part in active politics.

According to the kingmakers his statement amounted to an invocation of a traditional oath and going contrary not only to the constitution of the Republic of Ghana but also against the Code of Royal Ethics for Chiefs, which is binding on all who parade themselves as Chiefs

“In spite of the fact that a week has elapsed since the making of those infamous remarks, the said Thomas Okine has refused to heed to calls for him to step down made by the Gbese people as well as Media Commentators”, he stated.

Nuumo Okai Keteku I observed that Nii Ayi bonte otherwise known as Thomas Okine, a member of the Ga Traditional Council has engaged in active partisan politics by being a member of National Democratic Congress (NDC) and benefits from the backing of the NDC government to date.

“Thomas Okine and his political backers have held the Ga state to ransom for too long. He has been a disruptive force in our traditional affairs. He has disrespected and defied the laws of the land and he has made unauthorized statements for against the Gbese stool. His antics have retarded the development of the Ga state and have created a laughing stock of us all”, he further observed.

“…It is in our view that once he has breached the constitution as well as his traditional oath, the honorable thing for him, Okine to do in the circumstances is to stop holding out himself as Gbese Mantse and to step down as a vowed by him”, Nuumo Okai keteku I said.