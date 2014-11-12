Conspiracy Against Ga Mantse …Kingmaker Angry At Detractors

against the Ga Mantse, Dr. King Teiko Tsuru II, stressing that it was false and done by their detractors.

Fuming with rage, Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II stated that that on Friday January 5, 2017 some scrupulous persons claimed to be legitimate kingmakers of Ga state made wide spread publication which accused the Ga Mantse of planning to hold a press conference to publicly declare the support of the Ga State to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II who was speaking in at press briefing in Accra, over the weekend expressed disappointment in the originators of the publication and warned them to stop that habit or else they would incur his wrath.

He indicated that certain people within the Ga State were advocating for a press conference to bring to bear the problems the chieftaincy institution is facing but he (Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei ll ) advised against that since the timing was not too good for that.

According to him, he advised that the said press conference be put on hold until a new Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs is appointed so that they can channel their concerns appropriately.

“So the information that Ga Mantse, King Dr. Teiko Tsuru II was holding a press conference was not true. He has not called for any press conference and I think what was published was done by our enemies and I believe whoever must have done this must bow his or her head in shame.

“I (Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II) installed Dr. Kelvin as Ga Mantse and he remains the only legitimate King of the Ga State. He is a gentleman and very educative (a product of academician) and would not do anything to bring the reputation of the Ga Dsaase Council to disrepute,” he said.

Nii Dr. Tetteh Kwei also averred that there are some allegations after the said publication that he (Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei ll) and other people, whose names were being mentioned, were behind the earlier publication.

He said, he has no hand in the said publication and that he owes allegiance to the Ga Mantse and for that matter the Ga State and believe doing that will not only destroy the Ga Mantse, but it will also destroy him as the Dsaasetse and the whole Ga Paramountcy.

He indicated that it is out of place for people to be accusing the Ga Mantse of belonging to particular political party, since he is a Ghanaian and for that matter enjoys by the 1992 constitution his right and freedom of Association as a Ghanaian.

“We are traditional leaders and that does not put us in strict jacket. We have relationship with people from all political divide and associate with them on daily basis so the claims that King Dr. Teiko Tsuru II belongs to a particular party is not true,” he added.

Mincing no words, Ga Dsaasetse called on all and sundry to disregard the claims by their detractors and treat it with a highest contempt.

He called on all peace loving people of Ga to stay united and forge ahead for development and progress.

He stressed the need for the people in the Ga state to learn how to respect the right and freedom of others.

Pix:Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II Ga Paramount Stool Principal Kingmaker

Pix:Ga Mantse, Dr. King Teiko Tsuru II