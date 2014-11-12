Get Out Of The Bungalow!  … Ga Damgme Movement Tells  Mahama

The Ga-Dangme Forward Movement (GDM), a youth group in the GreaterAccra Region has threatened to demonstrate against ex-President John Mahama if he refuses to

vacate the Cantonment residence by Friday.

The peaceful demonstration, according to the group will be the first of series of actions planned to be executed for the former President request to maintain his bungalow, the official residence for vice-presidents to be rejected.

“The demonstration has become necessary in view of the former President’s insistence on remaining and occupying the Bungalow No. 3 Prestige Link, plus its adjoining facilities as his official retirement home”, the group explained.

The former President who has been staying in the Cantonments residence ever since he was vice president explained that he had asked for the residence to be allocated to him as his “retirement home”.

The plea was contained in a document the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, wrote to the Akufo-Addo transition team led by Osafo Marfo.

However, in a release issued on January 10, 2017, singed by three of its leaders, Emmanuel Boye, Boye Laryea and Nii Oberweku, the group said, “rejects this immoral demand from an ex-President who has earlier on stated his total abhorrence to public office holders attempting to purchase state bungalows allocated to them and had even instructed his then Chief of Staff, Prosper Bani to with immediate effect suspend all such requests including even state vehicles”.

According to the Ga-Dangme Forward Movement, if the ex-President saw it proper and in the nation’s best interest on November 15 2013 to issue a directive, abolishing the purchase of state bungalows by government officials, he must not think he is above the abolition, much less think he can have a state bungalow for free as his retirement benefit.

The youth pointed out that his request breaches the law in the Ghana Transition Act which does not allow an outgoing President to ask for use of his official residence as his permanent home when he retires.

“If government yields to the said demands then government will have to acquire another piece of Ga land for the construction of another bungalow for the incumbent upon his retirement; then another acquisition of another Ga land for yet another bungalow for a retiring President. And so will this vicious cycle continue till only God knows when”, the observed.

“In fact, we intend this action to be our modest contribution to the campaign to clean Ghana of the dirty “continent-wide syndrome of ‘seize-loot and leave”, they warned.

In a related development, founder and former President of the African University College of Education, Kojo Yankah, is demanding that former President Mahama be prevented from coveting a state bungalow he occupied as Vice President.





According to Kojo Yankah, “It is wrong for the ex-President to convert his official residence into a personal one” adding that, an approval from Parliament does nothing to make the situation right.