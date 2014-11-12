Ripples Of Electoral Defeat: NDC Women Organiser Resigns

Even before the dust settles on the blame-game that has left the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in disarray following its defeat in the 2016 General Elections, bigwigs of the party have started resigning.

Hajia Fatimatu Seidu, a former Upper West Regional Deputy Women’s Organiser of NDC, has resigned from the umbrella party for a litany of reasons.

In an exclusive interview with the New Crusading GUIDE, she said she has been disgraced, humiliated and called all sort of names because she warned that the party was going into opposition with their actions.

“It became necessary when I spoke to some top officials in the party that things were very bad on the ground prior to the elections. However, I was seen as a doomsayer, vilified and sidelined which resulted in frustrations beyond my stand, hence my decision to quit”, she explained.

Aside resigning from the party, Hajia Seidu, otherwise known as Framzy, took herself out from all NDC platforms; boycotted committee meetings as well as campaigns just to register her displeasure about issues at both the regional and national levels.

According to her, notable among the things she told the party officials, was that the much touted infrastructure development under the Mahama, administration alone could not win NDC the elections.

She added that the NPP upon their internal problems; such as the suspension of their executives were still focused but they ignored and hated her for uttering those words.

“Some national executives can attest to this. They won’t even answer my calls. The suffering by the grassroots which started under late President Mills increased seriously to a curse under President John Dramani Mahama”, she underscored.

It would be recalled that this same woman during her time as Upper West Regional Deputy Women’s Organiser, the New Crusading GUIDE came out with a report that her substantive Women’s Organizer, subjected her to bad treatment but endured it because of the love she had for the party.

Framzy pointed out that those that will not come out to speak are in their millions because of fear of victimization, being sidelined and disrespected.

Hajia Seidu, has served the party since 1992, where she served in various capacities as: the TEIN Women’s Commissioner at Wa Polytechnic from 2009 to 2010 after which she served as the deputy Regional Women’s Organiser for five (5) years from 2010 to 2015.

She then contested the position of the National deputy Women’s Organiser and got the third (3rd) position out of 10 contestants in 2015.