Sack Our GM  -Volta Hotel Staff Pleads with Gov’t

position for allegedly causing financial loss to the state over the use of GHC3.5 million cedis to construct a river boat that has since reportedly failed to operate.



The workers in an exclusive interview with the New Crusading Guide alleged that they made several attempts to get the GM sacked over the deal but were not successful due to the GM’s connections with some top officials in the previous NDC government who also allegedly benefitted from the doubtful contract.

The aggrieved workers said the General Manager of the Hotel took a sole decision of bringing in a Turkish Company, Onur Makina to construct a river boat, Dodi Princess Two at a cost of GH¢ 3.5 million (About US$1.5million dollars) without the involvement of the Marine Unit of the Volta River Authority.



Besides that, he was reported to have brought two people, a father a son who were owners of Bemmarine, a Ghanaian company to inspect the poorly constructed boat for about five days and paid them a huge sum of US$ 55,000 without any authorization.



Further, Bart-Plange has built a single storey apartment being used as an SPA at the premises of the hotel at a questionable cost of GHC1.5million. (One million five, hundred thousand Ghana cedis)



When questioned, Fred Bart-Plange told the workers that he brought the turks to construct the boat because the marine department had no expertise and the skills to construct it.

. Three years after awarding the contract, the boat which was badly built cannot even take off yet the Turkish company claims it has finished with the construction of the boat and packed bag-and- baggage and left the shores of Ghana after receiving the total payment.



The newly built boat which has since been abandoned and rusting can only carry 175 passengers as compared to the Dodi Princess 1 which could carry over 500 people.



The workers said when the GM realized that he has messed up and caused a huge financial loss to the state, he planned to involve the Marine Unit of the Volta River Authority to put the boat into operation.





The workers have thus called on the Attorney General’s department to investigate the issue and cite the GM for causing financial loss to the state. They have also called for his prosecution and also a recovery of the said misappropriated funds

According to the workers their disappointment stem from the fact that the internal marine department of the VRA which built the Dodi Princess could have built the boat at a lesser cost but because of the quest for kickback and some selfish gains, Kirk and Fred decided to award the contract to the Turks.

“The insurance policies for every contract awarded by the Volta Hotel are being handled by the State Insurance Company Limited since time immemorial as it is owned by the Ghanaian tax payer but in this case, it was awarded to MET Insurance Company for reasons best known to only Kirk and Fred,” the source stated.



Moreover, The New Crusading GUIDE was informed that the agreement between the Turkish Company had been kept away from the workers of the company and had been shrouded in secrecy. Buttressing his point, the source provided this paper with documents to prove that Fred Bart-Plange, the MD for the hotel, in one way or the other may have benefitted from signing the insurance contract with MET Insurance instead of SIC.



The New Crusading GUIDE learnt that, the Turkish are very angry with management of the facility for bringing a Ghanaian company, Bemmarine Services to check the boat and access whether it met international requirements, and paid the company an amount of Fifty Five Thousand United states dollars for three days work.



“As a result of this arrangement by the two managers, the Turkish have refused to come to the country to commission the newly built boat,” our source stated adding that they believe the Dodi Princess 1 was deliberately burnt in order to allow some people at the hotel to have their way and spend millions of the taxpayers money on a new boat which was going to inure to their personal benefit.