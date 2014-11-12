CEPS Officers Caught Pants Down …In Car Snatching Activity

Some Officers from TheGhana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) on January 10, 2017, stormed the offices ofMortonCity Real Estate at Dansoman inAccra to

forcefully seize a luxurious Range Rover Four Wheel Drive belonging to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company , Mr. Nii Noi Morton.

The unwarranted action displayed by the CEPS officials constitute one of the post 2016 election acts of youth hooliganism the nation has experienced which is being blamed on New Patriotic Party administration.

Out of the four men who stormed the company’s premises one was identified as Nii Ayi (alias Doggy) of the Airport Branch of CEPS in Accra.

According to Nii Noi Morton, he was in his office when the Managing Director (MD), Mr. Seth Ashley informed him that Custom Officers had invaded the office.

When he enquired from them their mission, they said they had come to tow the vehicle away for investigations. They carried no warrant, according to Mr. Morton.

When the CEO asked them the type of vehicle, they initially mentioned a Jeep, but later said Range Rover.

In response, the business owners told them they do not have a Jeep in the fleet. They then offered the CEPS officers seats, while the management conferred on the next step forward.

The officers, after waiting for a while, began flexing muscles, insisting that they be allowed, without any further delay, to tow the vehicle, in spite of the rather warm reception the managers were trying to offer them.

Interestingly, they were also not ready look at documents on the vehicle being offered them so they could inspect it and satisfy themselves, saying they have instruction to come and tow the vehicle.

The officers revealed that their senior officer, a certain Mr. Emmanuel Sefiator CEPS Head Office in Accra had instructed them to do so.

Obviously incensed by the development, Mr. Morton explained to them that he bought the vehicle and paid in cash, throwing into their face this time documentary evidence, in the hope that common sense would prevail.

Again, the officers refused to look at the documents.

Frustrated with the demeanour and attitude of these men in uniform who have a duty to serve civilians, he decided to lawfully take them on, damn the consequences, advising them to do the right thing if they want a solution to the problem.

In the ensuing melee, scores of angry youth in the area dropped onto the scene, initially pleading with the officers to allow cool headedness to prevail, but the officers would not have any of it.

The youth of the area then threatened to fight them, if they failed to go back to their office to do what is right. Having found their match, the CEPS boys coiled back into their shells and called their superiors on phone to discuss the information from the documents Mr. Morton made available to them.

Ashamed that they have been exposed, they scampered away, tail between legs, like a beaten dog, back to their office.

Mr. Morton believes the officers are hiding behind the uniform to steal vehicles belonging to individuals, and bring the name of the institution into disrepute.