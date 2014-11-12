MMDCEs’ Appointments Revoked

Government has asked the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to effective immediately pack bag-and- baggage and hand over their relevant duties to their coordinating directors.

A letter signed by the President’s representative at the Local Government Ministry, Hajia Alima Mahama yesterday directed all MMDCEs to “hand-over their relevant duties to Metropolitan/Municipal/District Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs).”

“By virtue of article 243 (3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic, H.E The President of the Republic has revoked the appointment of all Metropolitan/Municipal/District Chief Executives with immediate effect,” the letter read.

The letter entreated Metropolitan/Municipal/District Coordinating Directors to coordinate a smooth hand-over process.

