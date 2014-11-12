Anas Is 2016 Most Influential Young Ghanaian!

2015 Most Influential Young Ghanaian, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been retained as the Most Influential Young Ghanaian for the year 2016; in a ranking poll organised by

the reputed rating establishment Avance Media.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the globally renowned investigative journalist, who also is the CEO of Tiger Eye PI has been endorsed as a great source of inspiration for the second year in a row for his impactful works in leadership and personal pursuit to make the world a better place through investigative journalism.

Public votes which drew participation from over 80 countries across the world also endorsed Ameyaw Debrah, West Han United’s Dede Ayew, Valley View University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Daniel Kwame Bediako and Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) amongst the top 5 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2016 respectively.

Hon Zenator Rawlings newly sworn in Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle also got voted as the most influential young female in the list.

Below are the Young Ghanaians voted for as the Most Influential in their respective categories:

1. Business – Mike Nyinaku – Beige Group, CEO

2. Entertainment – Sarkodie

3. Law & Governance – Sammy Awuku, NPP Youth Organiser

4. Leadership & Civil Society – Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Investigative Journalist

5. Lifestyle – Ameyaw Debrah, Blogger

6. Media – Nana Aba Anamoah, GhOne TV

7. Personal Development & Academia – Prof Daniel Kwame Bediako – Valley View University, Vice Chancellor

8. Science & Technology – Nana Opoku Prempeh-Agyeman – Asoriba, CEO

9. Social Enterprise & Philanthropy – Dr Byrite Asamoah, Vodafone Healthline

10. Sports – Dede Ayew, West Ham United F.C.

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah extended his appreciation to all who participated in the polling process and encouraged young Ghanaians to take a clue from the lifestyle and inspiration stories of these young achievers who are defining youthfulness in Ghana and beyond.

Below is the Official 2016 Ranking of 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians

1. Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Investigative Journalist)

2. Ameyaw Debrah (Blogger)

3. Dede Ayew (Footballer)

4. Daniel Kwame Bediako (Valley View University)

5. Sammy Awuku (Politician)

6. Byrite Asamoah (Vodafone Healthline)

7. Sarkodie (Musician)

8. Nana Opoku Prempeh-Agyeman (Asoriba)

9. Zanetor Rawlings (Politician)

10. Nana Aba Anamoah (GhOne TV)

11. Abraham Attah (Actor)

12. Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

13. Asamoah Gyan (Footballer)

14. Irbard Ibrahim (Security Consultant)

15. Mike Nyinaku (Beige Group)

16. Tonyi Senayah (Horseman Shoes)

17. Ernest Bediako (Words on the Street Global)

18. Randy Osae Bediako (Kharis Group)

19. William Okyere-Frempong (The HuD Group)

20. Beryl Agyekum (Echohouse Ghana Limited)

21. Berla Mundi (GhOne TV)

22. Kwadwo Nkansah (Actor)

23. Albert Kusi (LEC Foundation)

24. Farida Bedwei (Logiciel)

25. Shatta Wale (Musician)

26. Ato Ulzen Appiah (GhanaThink Foundation)

27. Bright Simons (mPedigree)

28. Francis-Xavier Sosu (Lawyer)

29. Jessica Opare Saforo (Citi FM)

30. Kwamena Hazel jnr. (Photographer)

31. Jeremiah Buabeng (Buabeng Communications)

32. Regina Agyare (Soronko Foundation)

33. Claudia Lumor (Glitz Africa)

34. William Senyo (Impact Hub Accra)

35. Derrydean Dadzie (DreamOval)

36. Baba Rahman (Footballer)

37. Gary Al-Smith (Multimedia Group)

38. Isaac Dogboe (Boxer)

39. Jerry Adjorlolo (MC)

40. Alloysius Attah (Farmerline)

41. Kow Essuman (Lawyer)

42. Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah (Zoweh Global Consult)

43. Kwabena Danso (Booomers International)

44. Kobby Blay (Blogger)

45. Nana Akwasi Awuah (Occupy Ghana)

46. Yvonne Nelson (Actress)

47. John Armah (Orios Group)

48. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Politician)

49. Jeffrey Schllup (Footballer)

50. Yawa Hansen Quao (Leading Ladies Network)

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking is an initiatve of Avance Media in partnership with Reputation Poll, EOD Partners, Jagari Designs, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.