Asantehemaa Makes Final Journey Home …Amidst Pump And Pageantry

Pall bearers yesternight carried shoulder high the mortal remains of the late Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, which had been laid in state for three days for various influence peddlers to file-past, to the burial ground at Breman, an Ashanti Regional suburb.

Prior to the final funeral rite to see the queen off for the world beyond, a ban was placed for store operators in the central business district, banks in the metropolis to be closed in honour of the late queen. It started from 7: pm last night to 4: am today when shops would be allowed to operate.

Various groups have paid tribute to the late queen-mother who died in November 2016, aged 111.

Since Monday, there has been a sea of black and red, as thousands of people from all walks of life have been visiting the Manhyia Palace, to mourn with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, her son, and also pay their last respects amidst the rich cultural display of Asante customs.

President Nana Akufo-Add0, Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia, Ex-Presidents John Mahama, John Kufuor and Jerry John Rawlings have paid their last respects.

Other dignitaries who paid their last respects included former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, Members of Ghana’s new Parliament and US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson.