Kenyasi No.1 Chief worries About Youth Joblessness   …But Hails Newmont  

The paramount chief of Ahafo Kenyasi no.1 in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, has hailed Newmont Ghana Limited for a tremendous support they are offering to the community but is worried at what he says is the company’s refusal to employ the youth of the town.

According to him, the mining company is on course with fulfilling its social responsibilities- an agreement they entered with the government of Ghana.

Though Nana Osei Kofi Abiri is impressed with the way Newmont is supporting the community, he believes that if the chiefs who are the traditional rulers of the mining communities are involved, it could help address more confronting issues that may be bothering the community.

The paramount chief of Kenyasi no.1 said this when he was speaking to the New Crusading GUIDE correspondent for Brong Ahafo and Ashanti region on how mining companies are helping the development of some of the communities in the country in terms of fulfilling their social responsibilities.

Nana Abiri said, Ahafo, which has surrounding communities has been the luckiest place where a mining company is fulfilling its social responsibilities by building school blocks, health facilities, awarding scholarships amongst others to bring growth and spend some of the profit they earn.

“What I have studied in Ghana is that if any traditional ruler voices out anything he see as not on good path, he or she will be tagged as a politician, but if one is able to digest what the chief at that time will be saying and welcome it, it could serve as means of contributing to the interest of the nation and the country at large”, he said.

No traditional ruler wants to see his community deprived, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri underscored, adding that it is a social responsibility as a citizen even though may be holding greater position in the country to voice out what could be affecting growth and prosperity in the country.

“We are chiefs, we are citizens and therefore we have every right to voice out what could be a disaster to the country especially government failing to involve traditional rulers in decision making and some agreement coming into their communities” he asserted.

He urged Newmont and other mining companies to ensure that they do not break any law but would bring growth and development in the various communities they mine