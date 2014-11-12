Libya Massacre! …Ghanaian Victims

Information reaching The News Crusading GUIDE indicates that victims of the recent killings inLibya involved some Ghanaian, Nigerians, and other nationalities that, reportedly, are known criminals terrorizing the people of Bridarage inTripoli,Libya’s capital.

According to the information, the people killed were group of alleged armed robbers and cocaine dealers who have on many occasions attacked the people and robbed them off their cash and valuables.

However, unable to contain the attacks from the robbers, the people decided to seek the assistance of the military but the military were countered in a fight with the group leading to the death of the people, including some Ghanaians.

Although there have been conflicting reports on the killings, reliable sources revealed that the said robbers have been engaging in cocaine business within the city hence making the area very uninhabitable.

The source indicated that the deceased are yet to be identified since they are coming from other countries including Ghana.

Appeal is therefore being made to Ghanaians who have relations in Bridarage to take steps to contact their people to ascertain whether they are among the dead.