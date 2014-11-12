Bloodbath Looms @ Polo Grounds Area ...Chief & People Ready To Face NDC Top-Shots Grabbing Family Lands

The indiscriminate encroachment and grabbing of Shiashi lands around the Polo grounds in the Greater Accra Region by the Ghana Airport Company, Ghana Civil Aviation

Authority, and some top shots of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is brewing severe tension in the area, with the Chief and land owners raising red flags for a possible bloodbath in the coming days.

It is becoming clear that, although there have been series of caution letters and legal action against encroachers on the said land, there seem to be some unseen political hands within the previous government who are ensuring that there is absolute takeover from the legitimate owners of the said lands.

This paper has established that several letters were written by the Chief and elders of Shashi to the Municipal Assembly during the NDC regime appealing for protection as far as the attacks from land guards and the encroachment of their land was concern, but to no avail.

Checks conducted in the area have revealed that illegal structures and a fence walls are being put up by the Ghana Airport Company and Civil Aviation Authority, some other company which wanted to use their portion as warehouse, and some members of the erstwhile NDC government who illegally acquired the land through frivolous means.

The Chief of Shiashi, Nii Tetteh Opremrah, who seemed to have exhausted all avenues of reclaiming their lands, expressed anger at the development and hinted of their readiness to fight for their property and as such resist any power that be, be it political.

Nii Tetteh Opremrah is still calling for the demolishing of the fence walls being constructed by the Ghana Airport Company and Civil Aviation Authority and the others.

He explained that the portion of land which these companies and leading NDC members are claiming does not belong to the Ghana Airport Company, Civil Aviation Authority or any politician but rather the Apantse –We family.

Explaining further, Nii Tetteh Opremrah said, the said land was reserved by the family to construct a lorry park when the family met with Lands Commission during the negotiation of lay out in the area and leading to the construction of the Polo grounds road which leads to Spintex road.

Nii Tetteh Opremrah also mentioned that he and his people have been in constant battle with land guards and "multiplicity of spurious suits" over the land and continued to indicate that nothing can stop them from continuing the battle if indeed, the 'thieves' are not ready to back down.

A Land Certificate cited has noted that the said land in contention is a property of the Apantse –We family.

It emerged also that Nii Tetteh Opremrah had sued management of Antrak and Civil Aviation Authority for Court on the same parcel of land when management of Antrak parked some spoilt aircraft on the land.

The Chief, Nii Tetteh Opremrah won the said case at the time and wondered why companies like the Civil Aviation Authority and others have decided to continue laying claim to the land.

He, however, indicated that since the encroachers are not willing to allow the law work, he and his people will also not sit down for them to be deprived of their property but will rise up and fight for what is theirs.

"We are indeed tired from all these. Our message is simple; we are ready to fight for our property. We will ensure the fence wall is brought down, so it is better for them to leave the land," he warned.