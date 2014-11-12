Polo Ground Land Saga .... Kotoka International Amendment Scheme Exposes Land Looters

Available documents in the possession of this paper has indicated that Shiashi lands around the Polo grounds in the Greater Accra Region which is being taken over by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and some leaders of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had

been handed over the rightful owners, the Apantse We Family, by government.

According to the Kotoka International Amendment Scheme by the Town and Country Planning Department of the Greater Accra Region issued in 2009m with Plan No. TCPD/AMA/N/SEC 4/KIAA/2009/1and signed by Hon Stanley Nii Adjiri Blanckson, the then Metro Chief Executive indicated that government had released the said land to the people of Shiashi as their property.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority which was represented as the Kotoka International Airport when that Amendment Scheme was made is still laying claim to the said land, and going ahead to sell parcels of the land to some top NDC leaders.

The encroachment on to the land is beginning to bring some level of uneasiness within the area since land guards have virtually taken over the land with the excuse of protecting the land for their pay masters.

This is brewing insecurity in the area. However, the Chief of Shiashi, Nii Tetteh Opremrah has expressed grave concerns at the development and indicated their in position of fighting to defend their land.

He is calling for the demolishing of a fence walls which is being constructed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the others who have bought portions of the land.

Nii Tetteh Opremrah also reiterated that the land was reverted back to the people as it was reserved by the family to construct a lorry park when the family met with Lands Commission during the negotiation of lay out in the area.

Nii Tetteh Opremrah averred that the people of Shiashi have suffered greatly in the hands of the encroachers although the encroachers are fully aware of a Land Certificate indicating that the said land belongs to the Apantse –We family.

He warned the encroachers to leave the land and respect the contents of the Kotoka International Amendment Scheme to avoid future bloodbaths.