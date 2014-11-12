Osu Kingmakers Roar At Chieftaincy Institutions

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s final ruling tomorrow Wednesday 25th January 2017 on the matter of the alleged fraudulent acquisition of Gazette charge levelled against the Osu Manste Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, some Chiefs and elders of Osu held a press conference yesterday to vent out their displeasure over how chieftaincy institutions in

the country had frustrated them in their simple pursuit of truth and justice for the people of Osu to point where Supreme Court is now being called upon to determine an aspect of chieftaincy dispute when the facts are really bare before the House of Chiefs itself.

In a statement read by Nii Noi Kpeneku IV,(agt. Nadu Wulomo of Osu), it said, “for some time now, the raging Chieftaincy Litigation in Osu is being seen as a battle between two eligible “brothers” or candidates to the Osu Stool but this is not the case at all. This Chieftaincy dispute has been dragged through the various hierarchies of the Courts of Law for a protracted period and has thrived due to these Institutional wrongs carefully crafted to frustrate Elders and Kingmakers of Osu.”

We want to use this opportunity to urge everyone especially the media to help us make Truth and Justice reign supreme to guarantee a lasting peace in the entire Osu Traditional Area and Ghana at large. No one should sell his or her integrity for money, for posterity shall judge us all.

It is therefore very expedient for the Chiefs and Elders to come out to explain the situation to the public at large.

THE OSU STOOL

The Osu Mantse became an accepted tradition in Osu Chieftaincy affairs from 1824 when the then Chief Nii Noi Owuo I, decreed that his nephew Noi Dowuona could be Chief after his demise, that is how Osu had Two rotating ruling Houses being Owuo WE and Dowuona WE.

It is also a traditional axiom that the Stool must be vacant either by (1) Death, (2) Abdication and (3) Destoolment, that the Stool could fall to the next ruling House in waiting.

The substantive Osu Mantse Nii Nortey Owuo III was enstooled in 1984 and Gazetted by the National House of Chiefs in 1986. He has not been destooled neither has he abdicated the Osu Stool and he is very much alive and doing very well.

It’s an axiom that Osu’s succession is patrilineal and that to make a stranger “Osu Mantse” is highly an unacceptable taboo.

The illegal installation of Nii Kinka Dowuona VI by the recently destooled Mankralo led to the conviction of the latter to a court fine of GH¢ 5,000 in default 2 days’ imprisonment by his Lordship E.F Dzapkasu in 2007. .

Institutional Wrongs

According to Nii Kpeneku IV, it is saddening to know that since the wrongful enstoolment of Michael Kwartelai Owoo, several Institutions which have the capacity to curb wrongs in the Chieftaincy sector had turned deaf ears to calls from the Kingmakers of Osu for help in bringing justice, peace and sanity to Osu.

Some of these was the Local Government Ministry which disrespected a Court injunction restraining it from inaugurating a “quasi-traditional Council” for Osu in the private house of Michael Kwartelai Owoo (a.k.a Nii Kinka). The Chieftaincy Ministry also went dead. Needless to talk about the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs

In spite of the fact that the legitimacy and capacity of Okwei Kinka Dowuona is being fiercely contended before it’s tribunal, the supposedly respected Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs strangely without proper notices or administrative process made Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI (Michael Kwartelai Owoo) the president of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Shall we be far from wrong when we say in the face of all these facts that the Registrar and the members of that house have been highly compromised?

FRAUD

We the Chiefs and the Elders of Osu had been very worried about the fraudulent maneuvers or process that secured this Nii Kinka his strange Gazette. We are fiercely challenging this fraud at the Supreme Court.

The Constitution of Ghana states clearly in Act 277 the definition of a Chief i.e. who qualifies as a Chief of a Traditional Area.

This law explicitly governs the process of registering the name of a Chief in the National Register of Chiefs.

The Chiefs and Elders of Osu and even the ruling houses of the self-styled Osu Mantse – Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI were all circumvented in the process of Gazetting this pretender Mantse.

The Elders of Osu challenged this act and a withdrawal letter signed by the Registrar of the Ga Traditional Council was sent to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to withdraw Nii Kinka’s fraudulent Chieftaincy Declaration (C.D) Form. The C.D Form is the fundamental document for gazetting Chiefs in Ghana so once withdrawn it nullifies it completely. Despite all these flaws, with oppositions and petitions to the National House of Chiefs, Okwei Kinka was Gazetted fraudulently.

In brief, this is premised on the fact that the people of Osu cited fraud in the gazetting of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI because:

The Osu Stool at the time Okwei Kinka Dowuona was registered was not vacant. The Supreme Court had earlier declared in a case entitled Osu Stool Vrs Uniliver (275-295); (2005-2006) SCGLR In Re OSU Stool, Ako Nortei II (Mankralo of Osu) VRS Nii Nortey Owuo III (intervener) 625 – 636 respectively. The C.D Form he tendered through the Ga Traditional Council was withdrawn. The enstoolment of the pretender was ruled as an act of contempt of Court. The Ancient Osu Stool (Sei Kwame) that makes one a Chief of Osu is not in his possession but another stool was bought from the Art Centre for Kinka during his illegal installation in 2007. Interestingly, Michael Kwartelai Owoo (a.k.a Nii Kinka) is not from Osu but from Faase in the Ga Gbese Division. So far, he has not been able to even tell or show anyone which lineage or house in Osu his biological father hails from.

With this strange Gazette Nii Kinka has been selling Osu Lands at random and has cultivated a new craze of ‘name –dropping.’

Now he allegedly claimed last year that he, Kinka, ‘has the President of the Republic of Ghana in his pocket’ and so no one can touch him. He is able to go in and out of the Flagstaff House at will flaunting his ‘authority’ around. As for state institutions, all he needs is to open his mouth and drop a few names and all his wishes are granted.

We humbly crave the indulgence of the President of Ghana and his honourable Ministers, the Judiciary, Parliamentarians, the Diplomatic Communities as well as all well-meaning Ghanaians to be circumspect or mindful in dealing with this pretender “Osu Mantse” Nii Kinka who has allegedly fraudulently compromised several governmental Institutions to pave his way and even become the “president” of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The Chiefs, Elders and Kingmakers have petitioned the Supreme Court of our Dear Motherland in what we see as fraud and judgment is slated to come on the 25TH of January 2017.

We are all waiting patiently to hear what the Supreme Court has to say concerning this alleged fraud matter.