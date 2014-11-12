‘Three Wise Men’ To Manage Energy Sector

What is making many Ghanaians have more confidence in the President Akufo-Addo government is the people who are set to manage the three most delicate agencies under the Energy sector namely, the Ghana National Petroleum Agency, Tema Oil Refinery and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is reported to have settled on some three names which he trusts could help him effectively deliver and provide transparency and efficiency in that strategic sector.



According to our sources the President has appointed former football administrator and a renowned Chartered Accountant, Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong to head the Ghana National Petrolium Company (GNPC).



Former Chief Executive of Cocobod and MP for Subin, Isaac Osei, is going to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) as its Chief Executive with Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng, the MD for publishing firm, Approachers' Series, as the CEO for the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, this paper clearly understands.



Credited with changing and boosting the operations of the Ghana Cocoa Board in his days as Cocobod CEO, Isaac Osei is going to manage the facility at a time TOR seem to be struggling to remain relevant in the oil and gas sector.



The former High Commissioner's immediate task would be to reposition TOR to serve its purpose in meeting the demands in the sector.



Understandably, many industry watchers have praised his appointment with the explanation that the former Subin MP has the exact experience needed to help TOR become the number one refinery in the sub-region.



Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng although is not known politically, comes to the table with rich experience in strategic management. Mr. Obeng is a BSc Geological Engineering Degree holder from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He also holds LLB (Laws) from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and has Master’s Degree from the same university between 2010 to 201; where he was awarded with LLM in International Commercial Law, with oil and gas specialist.

In 2014 he gained admission to study Legal Practice Course (LPC) with Business Studies at The University of Law in London, UK.

Currently Mr Obeng is the CEO of Approachers Group Of Companies, which is a household name especially in the Ashanti Region. The group has six different companies under it namely oil and gas, publishing, property development and management, financial services construction and mining.

Mr. Obeng has over 20 years working experience and has received several awards. He is taking over from Kwame Awuah Darko, whose tenure is said to have bequeathed BOST with huge debts.

A former football administrator Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, is also taking over from Mr. Alex Mould as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.



He is bringing to the table his experience as an international businessman, working in many multi-national companies and holding enviable and challenging positions.



Mr. K.K Sarpong, the former CEO of the Tema Oil Refinery once served as the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko FC.



He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, M.Acc in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Glasgow.



He also holds an MBA in Accounting and B.Sc (Administration) Accounting Option from University of Ghana Legon.



The football administrator who worked as the Executive Chairman of Finatec Limited, a consortium of Chartered Accountants, Lawyers and Investment Experts, Dr Sarpong is expected to unleash his expertise into his new job and reshape the focus of the GNPC to focus on its core mandate.



The new GNPC boss had previously also worked as the Deputy Managing Director and subsequently as the Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery Limited from September 2003 to August 2009.



Dr. Sarpong has also served in Non-Executive and Advisory Positions in different organizations including serving on the boards of reputable Ghanaian banks including Ghana Commercial Bank and Merchant Bank from 1996 to 2010.