40 acres land Offer: WE WERE NOT CONSULTED …Kade Queen Mother, Elders Say

Exactly a week today, he caused a media display of what many believed to be good riddance from a chief ready to help the new government achieve its vision of bringing one factory to one district. It was a charade.

The queenmother for Kade, a town in the Kwabibriem District of the Eastern Region and her Elders have distanced themselves from what they described as a face-saving sham by their beleaguered chief, Kwame Apau, who operates under the stool name, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, to court favour from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Prof. Nana Banchie Darko Apem II, Krontihene, Obaahemaa Akua Fosuaa, Abusuapanin Otibu Asare, Gyasehene Nana Addo Twum and Asafoatse Opanyin Yaw Danso, as well as Asafoatse Opanyin Yaw Danso, Asafoatse Opanyin Kofi Tinyase, the kingmakers and elders of the Kade Aduana Stool family, yesterday, in unison, said that they were not consulted by the chief before the announcement of the 40acres land offer for the one district, one factory was made.

Had they been consulted, according to Abusuapanin Otibu Asare, in an interview with this paper, they would have offered more acres of land since the development of Kade is on the core of their hearts.

Worst still, the elders say the man who called the media to cover his announcement had been destooled since 5th December, 2013, and has subsequently filed an Appeal at the Koforidua House of Chiefs, which is awaiting hearing.

All chieftaincy matters end with the House of Chiefs. Therefore, the elders, kingmakers and elders of the stool family stated categorically that Kwame Apau has been destooled and even issued a disclaimer that anyone that dealt with him would be doing so at the entity or person’s own risk.

Besides that, insiders told this paper that the chief is a known NDC member who was walking the corridors of power to pull strings in the heat of his chieftaincy brawl and are therefore surprised at the sudden U-turn and making it seem as though he had the best interest of the NPP at heart.

Recall that last week, sections of the media published that the chief of Kade, in consultation with his elders had offered a 40-acre land to aid President Akufo Addo bring his government’s one district, one factory policy alive.

Stay tuned.