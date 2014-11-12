Tension Looms at Aburi …Over Atwiasin Stool

King -makers of Aburi - Atwiasin in the Eastern Region, have rejected a move by the Queen mother of the area Nana Afua Sarfowaah, to install a new chief against the customs and traditions of the people.

The king makers have expressed shock at the way Nana Afua Sarfowaah who has lived all her life in London flouted the norms and practices in the towns in an attempt to install a chief against their orders

According to the spokesperson for the King Makers, Opanyin Joe Akorno, the Atwiasin Township has a pending chieftaincy issue as to who becomes the Omanhene. He noted that the matter is yet to be resolved “so how does the Queen Mother then disclose her intension to install a new chief?

Opanyin Akorno stressed that the choice of the Queen Mother for the Stool is also the Omankrado for Gyankama Nana Kwame Osei who is also not from any of the gates that qualifies for the Atwiasin Stool. The gates are Gyankama, Bewase and Obodan nsuo Akye.

King Makers of Atwiasin including the Abusua Payin claim the attitude of the Queen Mother if not checked could lead to Chaos in the area.

Effort to reach the Queen mother for her side has proving futile.

Information this paper is gathering is that she has served police with letters for permission to do the installation this week. This has been confirmed by the Aburi Police Command.

King Makers are working around the clock to put an injunction on the programme for further deliberation between the families to ensure that peace prevails

Aburi hene Otubour Gyan Kwasi also denied being informed about the programme and the suspension of the former chief. He noted that no one can install any chief without his concern.

He promised, to invite the families and investigate the issue