Disturbances @ Ga Mantse Palace  Elders Appeal To President …To Intervene 

An appeal has been made to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to quickly wade into the dangerous storm that seems to be quietly building up at the head offices of the Ga Traditional Council, before the situation degenerates into an indigenous strife, with embarrassing

consequences.

This follows disturbances at the premises of the Ga Mantse palace at North Kaneshie a couple of days ago, where armed police men and land guards allegedly supplied with guns by the police attacked the palace.

The attack is believed to have emanated from a chieftaincy feud. The persons involved in the feud are allegedly one Adama Latse and another chief.

Nii Adama Latse is allegedly supported by former Accra Hearts of Oak CEO and NDC stalwart Tommy Okine, currently Nii Gbese.

Police insiders and Traditional Council sources say the services of some young men were sought by some family members of the late Ga Mantse, Dr Joe Blankson, to go and tidy up the compound of the palace which has become overgrown with weeds, ahead of family gathering programme, which prior notice had been given to the palace staff.

The source said before they could complete the clean-up exercise, a group of armed macho men invaded the premises of the Ga Mantse palace to stop them from continuing with the assignment. The group, numbering about 50, the eyewitness said, tried to force their way into the palace, although the main gate had been locked.

The other group of men who were already inside the premises tidying up, attempted to stop the invading force and that led to a fight and the firing of warning shots.

When the police arrived at the scene, they did not intervene initially because according to them they were waiting for instructions from their superiors.

Realizing that the fire exchanges were becoming nasty and bloody, our sources said the officer in charge called for reinforcement that came in the form of hot water cannons spewing boiling water and warning shots ringing in the community.

It was at that point that the men who were employed to tidy up the Ga Mantse palace started jumping over the walls in escape for their dear lives. Whilst most of them came in on motorbikes, they abandoned the bikes and fled. In the ensuing melee, scores of people were injured, motorcycles were destroyed and an amount of GH¢25,000 belonging to those who were attacked allegedly grabbed by the police and the land guards.

Some of the known land guards who led the onslaught were identified as one Asafoatse brother, Staff and Hard Man, with the scuffle bringing to the fore the case of police officers who hide behind political party heads to settle scores and chiefs using land guards to do same.

Chiefs in the Greater Accra Region aligning themselves to political parties is a recurring phenomenon as typified at Salaga Market recently, when the Tommy Okine allegedly openly declared at a public political function that, if Nana Addo wins the 2016 general elections, he would abdicate his stool.

He and Adama Latse are known to be NDC sympathizers, and so are most police commanders in Accra, who are supposed to be neutral, but unfortunately have aligned themselves to political parties, with some of them being tagged NDC police.