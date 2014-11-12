Appointments C'ttee 'Approves' 8 Nominees; Freezes Osafo-Maafo, Agyarko's Approval





The eight set to go through are Alan Kyerematen for Trade Ministry, the Finance minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta and and the Defence Minister-designate, Mr Dominic Nitiwul.



The rest are National Security Minister-designate, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah; Attorney-General and Justice Minister-designate, Ms Gloria Akuffo, and the Minister designate for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery.



Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and the Minister designate for Local Government & Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama are also expected to make the 8-name list to get the nod for approval by Parliament.



The two left out have some pending issues to resolve with the committee before their nominations can be submitted for approval.



The Committee was not convinced by Osafo Maafo's response to a controversy surrounding ethnocentric comments he allegedly made.



The former Finance Minister was alleged to have said in 2015 that Ghanaians who do not hail from five resource-rich regions should not be in sensitive positions to control resources.



An audio recording of his alleged comments during a party function went viral. At his vetting last Friday, Yaw Osafo Maafo insisted his comments were doctored and rejected suggestions that he should render an apology.



'Mr. Chairman I cannot apologise for what I have not said' he charged.



Joy News has learnt, the Appointments Committee wants to full tape to be played to satisfy itself whether the comments were ethnocentric.



The Energy minister-designate Boakye Agyarko also run into controversy with the Committee with the claim that the World Bank put pressure on the ex-president to take a decision on a gasification policy, Minority Chief Whip Muntaka revealed to Joy FM's Super Morning Show Tuesday.



"For the nominee to say the World Bank was breathing down the neck of former President Mahama, it was very much uncalled for", the Asawase MP Muntaka said.



Muntaka said the comment draws out the Minority MPs to demand evidence. 'Then you put yourself in the den", he said adding the nominee tried to do politics during the vetting.



"Knowing the rules we [can] insist on evidence. Can I have the letter that they [World Bank] wrote? Now you would be found wanting because you can't find the audio, you can't find any document to prove and make your case stronger." he said.



Muntaka said MPs are free to do politics but for a nominee to do this only sets up a confrontation. "Do yourself the favour not to go into the politicking" It is not clear yet when the Committee will conclude matters involving the two nominees.