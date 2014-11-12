Ga Mantse Palace Shooting: Arrest Kudalor … Ga Mantse Demands

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for the arrest of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP John Kudalor, over his involvement in the violent confrontations that the premises of the Ga Mantse Palace at North Kaneshie on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II accused the former IGP of sparking the clash between the two sides at the Ga Mantse Palace last Tuesday because of his relationship with land guards and Adama Latse.

Speaking to The New Crusading GUIDE in an interview, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, also accused the former IGP of being overly partisan and asserted that his views are similar to that of many persons in the service.

He called on the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP David Asante Apeatu, to commence investigations into the riots and arrest the former IGP and his subordinates who failed to act professionally by deciding to take sides when the situation demanded that they maintained law and order.

Nii maintained that John Kudalor must be questioned and the whereabouts of the several motorbikes and the GH¢25, 000, a Nissan Patrol and the Jeep his men took away to be returned because the known landguards, who led the onslaught were identified as one Asafoatse brother, Staff and Hard Man, and they are known to John Kudalor and his men.

He noted that Police efficiency and professionalism has witnessed an embarrassing decline; thus leaving indiscipline to creep into the command structure. He, however, expressed hope that the new IGP would perform to expectation, adding that he expects him to undertake some structural reforms to ensure the Police Service is envied across the continent.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II stated that it has become manifestly obvious that, until the police began to act “as an independent institution, some of these unfortunate incidents would continue to hound us forever”, adding that “in other to halt the trend, the new IGP must set the standard, by making sure that all the guys who were involved in the act of mayhem including firing of gunshots, are arrested and prosecuted”.