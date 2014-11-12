Dompoase Chief Worried … About Bad Roads In His Community

The Chief of Dompoase, a suburb ofKumasi, Nana Adomako Boampong has expressed worried about the underdevelopment in his

community, especially the roads and other facilities that could speed up the development of his town.

Dompoase, he said, is a town under the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and I don’t see any development in my community that will amass greater growth and bring relief to my people, he lamented in an interview with the New Crusading GUIDE.

As a result, the chief, who has been on the throne for three years, has initiated a 5-year development plan that encompasses good roads, health system, adequate supply of water, free flow of light, youth employment amongst others.

The Dompoasehene, , who also doubles as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Tumantuhene in an interview with the Ashanti regional correspondent on some variety of issues confronting his community said they are deficient with regards to development.

Nana Adomako Boampong observed the road is still not completed because a contractor that was awarded the contract to construct the road sometimes ago by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is nowhere to be found.

The chief said although he was not privy to the document surrounding the construction of the road he believed that the contractor supposed to be watering the road all the time to control the dust but has failed to do so.

He told the paper that he is worried about the way some of the youth are engaged in thievery and attributed to the unemployment in the country and lack of security in the area.

On how the traditional council is also contributing to bring development to the area, Nana Boampong revealed that when he ascended the throne, there was nothing left for him to use to develop the area but as a chief; he will never sit down for his community to be impoverished.

He has therefore declared the readiness of the traditional council to support fully the town and its people to get access to social amenities so that Dompoase can also see development.

Nana Boampong aslo appealed to the new government and His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo not to leave Dompoase out when sharing the nation’s cake.