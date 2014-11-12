Nzema Queen Mother Advices Minister-Designee’s Attackers   Stop The Mudslinging, Afeku Is Innocent  

Paramount Queenmother of Nzema Traditional Council in charge of development is enraged about unnecessary and frivolous claims by some faceless individuals that the President should withdraw the nomination of the Minister-designate for Tourism and Creative Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku over allegations that she had dabbled in

fraudulent activities in the past.

In the wake of the various radio accusations, Obaahemaa Edza Nkrumah II is admonishing those behind the Minister-nominee’s accusers to have it in mind, thus if they are true Nzemas, that the last time a native of the land was privileged to serves in ministerial capacity was in the early 60s and that if by the grace of God President Akufo Addo has been merciful to give the area a Minister, they (accusers) should not turn into nation wreckers and support the designee.

The queen mother is therefore imploring President Akufo-Addo to ignore what she described as baseless accusations flying around and work with her grandchild.

“I am on behalf of all the Chiefs in Axim, the Axim Youth Alliance and all the queenmothers in the area pleading with President Akufo Addo not to listen to the accusers of my grandchild and work with her. Were Catherine a fraudster I would be the first to raise red flags about the issue. I know all about what they are saying and I can say on authority that there’s no iota to truth in it,” she told this paper in an interview last Friday.

Another group, under the name -Nzemaland Development Association- is unfurling its sleeves against any individual or groups that would be impediment to the appointment of minister-designated for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku.



This group, the paper learnt is ready to save the integrity of the president’s nominees. In an interview with the media over the weekend, a member of Nzemaland Development Association, Diana Nyankopa Daniels said the Association is ready defend Mrs. Afeku’s appointment.



She said the Association is made of all the political divide and they are bent on ensuring that she sails through as a minister. Madam Nyankopa Daniels however cautioned that should the President withdraw the appointment of Madam Afeku, the Association will organize women in the country to embark on series of demonstrations against the NPP government.

Meanwhile, lawyer for the Evalue Ajomoro-Gwira Member of Parliament for in the Western Region, Godfred Dame has set the records straight that his client has not been involved in any criminal lawsuit or convicted for fraud as is being bandied about.

Mr. Dame indeed confirmed that Mrs. Afeku and her husband, were involved in a court case in 2007, but it was a civil lawsuit filed by an American couple, as evidenced by public records.

But he insisted that “there has not been any judgment whatsoever by any court of competent jurisdiction in Ghana, or anywhere in the world convicting Catherine Afeku of fraud or any other criminal offence.

“The case between the Americans was a civil one; a civil one instituted by them in 2005 and Judgment was given by the commercial division of the High Court in 2007. The Judgments were for the specific reliefs of the recovery of the sum of $217,000. That is not a criminal offence; is it?” he asked.

He further noted that, fraud is a criminal offence prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office, saying that in this case, “there has not been a prosecution by the Attorney General.”

Giving some background to the civil suit, Mr. Dame explained that, “Catherine Afeku and the Americans entered into some business transactions, the object of which was to incorporate a company in Ghana. The Americans, who claimed to have an interest in the company, were not satisfied with certain payments that were made, and it was specifically in relation to that the action was filed.”

2007 judgment appealed

The case took another turn in 2013, when Mrs. Afeku appealed the 2007 judgment alleging fraud on the part of the Americans, who filed the initial lawsuit.

“She had come by evidence suggesting that the judgement itself was procured by fraud. So Catherine Afeku filed another action and I executed it on her behalf in 2013, seeking to set aside the earlier judgement on the basis of fraud.”

That application was granted by the High Court, according to Mr. Dame, as he stated that it meant “that [the 2007] judgment, as far as I am concerned cannot even be enforced in the Jurisdiction of Ghana.”

