Conspiracy against Ga Abease Chief… Kingmakers Go Wild …Threaten Court Action

Legitimate kingmakers of Abehenease community in the Ga West Municipality under the Asere Stool in the Ga State have threatened legal action against some individuals who are wrongly attacking the legitimacy and traditional capacity of the substantive chief of the area, Obrempong Nii Kotey Susubribi I.

At a crowded press conference held at Abehenease Royal House over the weekend to set the records straight on the matter, kingmakers, led by Asere Stool Horn Blower, Numo Naa named those individuals as: Nii Lankai Lamprey, Daniel Aryee, Emmanuel Dzatei, Solomon Otto, Rebecca Ayorkor and Nii Okai Mensah as "opportunists" whose aim is to create confusion and trouble in the peaceful Abehenease community.

In an angry tone, the kingmakers sounded a strong word of caution to those individuals to immediately desist from their habit of creating confusion among the residents of the Abehenease community lest they incur their wrath.

The said individuals have claimed in a press statement dated January 24, 2017 that Nii Obrempong Kotey Susubribi I is not the chief (Mantse) of Abehenase community which is under the Asere Stool.

But in the counter claim, the Kingmakers stressed that the said individuals who are parading themselves as family heads and Dzaasetse have no capacity to raise objections to the installation of a chief in the area since some of them are not natives of the Ga State.

According to them, there were judgements which indicated clearly that Nii Obrempong Kotey Susubribi I was the legitimate Chief of Abehenease and that nobody has the capacity to occupy that position.

They mentioned that the claims that Teiko Ansah held all Abehenease lands were false and indicated that not only one family holds right to the various family lands.

When he took his turn, Nii Obrempong Kotey Susubribi I, expressed lamented at the whole development and indicated that there were clear evidences that confirmed and endorsed his capacity as the only chief of the area.

He stressed that the community was lagging behind in terms of development and that anyone destabilized the peace and unity will further draw the community backwards.

Nii Obrempong Kotey Susrubibi I further indicated that although there have been several warnings to these detractors, they seem adamant to all actions taken to forestall peace and promote the development of the community.

Supporting his claims, Nii Kotey Susubribi I presented various documents including series of court judgement affirming his capacity as chieftaincy to the Abehenease community stool under Asere in the Ga State.

In a judgement dated July 7, 2016, in a case involving the said individuals and Nii Amarkai, Issac Kotey Neequaye, and Kingsley Odeba Ashong, the presiding Justice, Daniel Mensah indicated that "the right to decide on such matters as chieftaincy involving how one is nominated, elected, selected, enstooled or enskined, deposed abdicated, the cause was certainly a cause of matter affecting chieftaincy”.

According to Justice Mensah the Court could not pronounce judgement on the application for Interlocutory injunction which was brought against the Asere Stool and Nii Obrempong Kortey Susubribi which went in the Chief's favour.

Available evidence revealed that Nii Susubribi issued stern warnings to these detractors since they have no case against him and his chieftaincy capacity.

Flanked by his elders and kingmakers, including: Numo Naa of Asere Stool; Odorkor Twii Dzaasetse, Naa Densua I; Abehenease Manye, Naa Adei - Manye Okyeame I and Nii Asafoatse Osuno Onya Susubribi I, Abehenease Mantse challenged them to meet him at the Asere Traditional Council located at Kaneshie over the issue if indeed they think they have a case against him.