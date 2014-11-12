Numo Nmashie Family Clears The Air …Over Court Ruling  

Engineer Samuel Larbi Darko, Lawful Attorney recognised by the Youth and Elders of the Kle, Krobo and Agbewe as well as Dzrasee quarters of the Numo Nmashie family (hereinafter called ‘The Family’) of Teshie and La wishes to inform all stakeholders in lands owned by the family through this publication on all Courts judgments in favour

of the family’s land.

The family wishes to use this publication to reassure all stakeholders whose interests in its lands are affected with respect to declaration of title to the said lands for the family in Civil Appeal 49/80.

All persons faced with uncertainties about their interests over such lands should be assured that the family would not take any unreasonable position to deprive anyone of their existing interest over its lands.

Kindly make use of this educative piece and ignore all misinformation that the family’s judgments have either been cancelled or were obtained by fraud. No Court has invalidated the judgment in Civil Appeal 49/80. It is a fact that all other judgments have affirmed Civil Appeal 49/80 in favour of the family.

The family re-iterate that it will always resort to legitimate and peaceful means in exercising its rights obtained by judgments of the law courts conferring ownership over large tracts of land stretching from Adjancote near Aburi through Adenta, Madina, East Legon, Maatey Tsuru at East Airport to Teshie. The associated judgment plan approved by the Civil Appeal No. 49/80 in 1982 covers a total of 70 Towns and villages today.

Civil Appeal 49/80 (herein after called “the appeal”) was about title to a piece of land described by the name “Adjancote”. This land was acquired before 1976 by the government of Ghana for the purpose of building a Television Station for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The appeal was as a result of the determination by the Lands Tribunal in its judgment dated the 26th day of February 1976 about rival claims for monetary compensation arising out of the Adjancote Hill acquisition submitted to the Government by three claimants, being the Berekuso stool (the 1st claimant), the Numo Nmashie family of Teshie comprising the Krobo, Kle and the Agbawe quarters (the 2nd claimant) and the Nii Dowuona family of Osu (3rd claimant).

The Lands Tribunal ruled in favour of the 1st claimant but the 2nd and 3rd claimants appealed from the judgment of the Land Tribunal. The 3rd claimant (The Dowuona family of Osu) failed to prosecute its appeal having withdrawn their application for variation of the judgment.

In the course of the hearing of the appeal, the court ordered the 1st claimant (Respondent) and 2nd claimant (Appellant) to identify the various villages named in the proceedings in relation to the acquired area. Mr. Lassey, a licensed surveyor of Ho was by consent of the claimants appointed to undertake a survey of the disputed area. Exhibit CA 1A (being the judgment plan covering the 70 villages for Numo Mashie) and CA1B (being the judgment plan covering the Government acquisition for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation) were the results of the survey work undertaken by him. He testified before the court on 22nd November 1982. His evidence showed:

1. That all the villages within the vicinity of the acquired area were occupied by members of the appellants (Nuumo Nmashie) Exhibit CA 1A and

2. That there were no established villages within the acquired area itself, Exhibit CA 1B.

(These evidence formed the additional material placed before the court for the hearing of the appeal.)

Submissions of the learned counsel for the appellants (Nuumo Nmashie) were largely elaborations of matters raised in the additional grounds of Appeal filed. The pith of the submission was that had the tribunal considered the undisputed facts in the case and the traditional evidence which were supported by admitted facts as required by law, it would have rejected the case put forward by the respondent and found for the appellants whose followers were undisputedly in possession of the villages established around the disputed area as the more probable story “of ownership of these lands”. Pg. 491-492

Now what are the undisputed and admitted facts in the instant case, these are:

(a) that the appellant's people own and occupy all the villages very close to the acquired area…Pg. 494

In this connection, the first question that may be asked arising out of the finding that the whole evidence tendered was traditional is, to what extent have our courts treated and accepted oral traditional evidence as sufficient to establish title to land?

The admission by the respondent (Berekuso stool the 1st claimant) of possession and occupation by a member of the appellants (the Numo Nmashie family, 2nd claimant) of a portion of the acquired area and the founding of the villages established by them within its vicinity threw a heavy burden on the respondent who claims to have granted and permitted these possessions and occupation. This burden was essentially so in the view of the stand taken by the appellants who denied Respondent’s control over areas occupied by Appellant’s followers including the acquired area by the Government for a TV Station for GBC. This burden the respondent was unable to discharge. They were unable to show either that any member of the appellant family paid tribute or homage Respondent’s stool. The evidence was to the contrary. It was that the appellant’s followers were in possession of the villages they have established around the hill in their own right and have since time immemorial been in undisturbed possession and control.

It seemed clear from the detail examination of the evidence the Court made, that the appellants had shown a better claim to the land acquired than the respondents. It further held that the latter (respondents, Berekuso Stool) apart from bare assertions of ownership, had not shown any vestige of title. At all events, as it was clear on the evidence that the appellants and their grantees and licensees were in possession of the land and the villages almost contiguous to the acquired land as owners it was thus reasonable to conclude that they are in possession of the acquired hill as well. That being so they should “be deemed to have been lawfully entitled to such lands unless the contrary be shown”.

The respondent (Berekuso Stool) had attempted to show the contrary but failed to do so…… Accordingly, I judge them (Numo Mashie Family) entitled to the compensation payable for its acquisition by Government.

Ghana and Land Acquisition

The Court in the case of Ohimen v Adjei [1957] 2 WALR 275 and another; stated that; “there are four principal methods by which a stool acquires land. They are: conquest and subsequent settlement thereon and cultivation by subjects of the stool; discovery by hunters or pioneers of the stool of unoccupied land and settlement and use thereby by the stool and its subjects; gifts to the stool; by purchase;”

Numo Okan Nmashie was the chief warrior, Great Priest and Mankralo of La who lead his family to their present site and later settled at present day Teshie after buying large parcel of land from the elders of Nungua for a great sum in 1710 evidenced by a written agreement.

Concerns from a number of affected persons that it is not possible for the family to own lands spanning the 70 villages approved by the Court of Appeal’s judgement number 49/80 in 1982 is incorrect. The family is not the first to acquire such enormous tract of land in Ghana. It must be noted that conquest is no longer a lawful means to acquire land in Ghana. However, formerly, ethnic groups such as the Ashanti acquired most of its lands by conquest. Pogucki and Jackson in their independent research works came to the conclusion that lands in the Shai, Ningo and Prampram areas were acquired by individual families. This was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in the case of Ameoda v Pordier & Ameoda Forzi & Others [1967] GLR. The Court of Appeal on the 31st of March 2011 in Prampram Stool v Central University stated that the lands in Prampram are owned by families and clans and not the stools.

Court judgments do not help any stool or family to acquire title to land but rather clarify and uphold the existence of such claim of title through the careful examination of traditional evidence in cases of claim by conquest and/or discovery.

Kindly be informed that the family’s ownership to these lands has been affirmed by judgments of the High Court in Suit No.L323/83 which parties were family members of (Boi/Dowuona Family of Osu (Plaintiffs v Nmomashi (Defendants), where Georgina T. WOOD J.A (as she then was) thus confirmed;

“In my view, the finding in CA 49/80 that Defendants owned the Villages and land contiguous to the disputed land will operate as estoppel as far as: 1. The Adjancote Hill land is concerned and 2. As far as the issue of who owns the areas contiguous to the hill (which areas are clearly included in the disputed land in these present proceedings) are concerned. I think the Court of Appeal’s decision in Akim Akros Stool v Akim Manso Stool 1989-90 1GLR @100 would support the views I have expressed. The parties and their privies are bound by the decision and the plaintiffs in particular cannot have a second bite off at the cherry. In any case, they could not even succeed in proving that they are the owners even at this second attempt. In CA No. 49/80 the Court concluded that the appellants “should be deemed to have been entitled to such land unless the contrary be shown” that is to say that a better title could be proved, was being extended to the whole world with the exception of course, of the present Plaintiff’.

An appeal against the judgement by Georgina T. WOOD J.A (as she then was), in suit No.L323/83 by Plaintiffs/Appeallants (Boi/Dowuona Family of Osu), was dismissed by the Court of Appeal’s judgement delivered by Gbadegbe J.A (as he then was) in suit number H/190/2004 confirmed that;

“ …. Further to this, I wish to say that even if the evidence relating to the occupation of contiguous lands had not been decided in the said case, it is quite clear from the evidence placed at the disposal of the court below that the land in dispute is identical with that which was previously determined in CA 49/80 and therefore, on principle, the doctrine of res judicata applies…..and I must say that although I have in this judgement not considered the ground touching the weight of the evidence, there can be no credible dispute that the effect of the consideration of the two questions which I posed at the beginning of this is that I am not persuaded to draw the inference that the learned trial judge had mislead herself in coming to the conclusion that the Defendant’s case was preferable to that of the Plaintiff’s. In the result the appeal fails on all points and must be dismissed.”

A further appeal against the judgement by the Court of Appeal in suit H/190/2004 above delivered by Gbadegbe J.A (as he then was) to the Supreme Court on the 21st of June 2006 in Civil Appeal No. J4/14/2006 presided over by Ms Akufu, Dr Twum, Dr Date-Bah, Ansah and Aninakwah delivering the Court’s judgement at page 12, stated,

‘Now coming to the ground itself, there is so much evidence on record in support of the trial judge’s findings on this issue that the ground is rendered unmeritorious. Not only did the trial judge legally consider that the land in dispute is included in the judgment of the court of Appeal in Civil Appeal 49/80, but also, she stated her findings clearly in the judgement. For the proper appreciation of her said findings on these issues the same is quoted inextenso hereunder;’

“ The next pertinent issue I will like to deal with is the issue 1. Whether or not the land in dispute is included in the judgement of Civil Appeal No. 49/80, forms only part of the land in dispute in this present proceedings. The land in the former is a hill acquired by the Government of Ghana for the purpose of building a TV station for our national Television Corporation. It is therefore a much smaller area. But the uncontroverted fact is that it is included in the much larger area – 87/68 acres – which the Plaintiff claims in these proceedings. This leads us to the more serious issue of estoppel per rem judicatem. It is plain that the parties in this present suit are the same as parties in CA 49/80 the subject matter are (sic) not exactly the same. However an important issue of fact, which was determined in favour of the Defendant (Appellant, Numo Mashie) in those proceedings, is that ‘they are in possession of the land and villages almost contiguous to the acquired lands as owners’. It was upon this prove (sic) facts that the court reasonable concluded that they are in possession of the disputed land – Adjancote Hill, and consequently adjudged them owners of the subject matter. The importance of the determination of the issue of who owns ‘land and villages almost contiguous to the land as owners cannot be overemphasised. Firstly, that issue having once been determined cannot be re-litigated in this present proceeding. Indeed, a careful look at the evidence shows this issue reared its head again in these proceedings. The Plaintiff sought to lead evidence (and indeed that formed the basis of their council’s argument) that since a greater number of settler farmers on the disputed land hails from Boi, (they are 31 out of a total number of 42) the natural inference is that they must be owners of the subject matter. But the Defendants put up a contrary argument. They maintained that these farmers are trespassers who encroached unto the land after the dispute arose. In my view, the finding in CA 49/80 that Defendant owned villages and land contiguous to the disputed would operate as estoppel as far as 1. The Adjancote Hill land is concerned and 2. As far as the issue of who owns the areas contiguous to the hill (which areas are clearly included in the disputed land in these present proceedings) are concerned. … The findings of the trial judge alone should be enough to dismiss the Plaintiff’s third ground of appeal”.

Furthermore, a fruitless attempt by the Boi/Dowuona family of Osu through Suit No BL619/2007 to invalidate the judgment in Civil Appeal 49/80 alleging the said judgment in favour of Numo Nmashie was tainted with FRAUD in the High Court by His Lordship Ajet Nasam was overturned by Civil Appeal No. H1/119/2013 with Aduma Osei JA, Torkornoo JA and Kanyoke JA (presiding).

Aduama Osei JA delivering the unanimous judgment of the court stated;

“… on the 8th of March, 2011, the High Court held that the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Civil Appeal No. 49/80 was obtained by fraud and accordingly declared same as null and void, P2. … Against this background of the grounds of appeal filed, I have pondered over the arguments advanced by Counsel and it seems to me that the issues key to a satisfactory determination of the appeal are:

1. whether or not the decision of the Court of Appeal in Civil Appeal No. 49/80 that the 3rd Defendant’s family (Numo Nmashie) are the owners of the lands and villages almost contiguous to the land acquired in the Ajancote Acquisition was procured by fraud; and

2. Whether or not in the light of the judgment in suit No. 323/83, the pleas of res judicata avails the Defendants”P4

In the evidence provided by the Plaintiffs, Boi lands are asserted as the property of Boi Stool on which they have lived for over 300 years. The land is claimed to have been founded by the 1st Chief of Osu, Nii Nortei Dowuona and in support of that claim, Boi village is an Osu village, P7.

….In the survey exercise in Civil Appeal No 49/80, the Numo Nmashie Family were entitled to claim what they honestly believed to be theirs and the Plaintiffs’ family were also entitled to claim what the honestly believed to be theirs. In fact, this is what a court assumes when it orders the preparation of a composite plan. If the plaintiffs had cause to belie that the Numo Nmashie family were making false claims, they were entitled to challenge the claims and support their challenge with evidence. And this had to be done in Civil Appeal No 49/80 or in some other proceeding relating to in Civil Appeal No 49/80 timeously instituted. Having failed in that respect and the passage of time having drawn various forms of legal and equitable bars against them, it is only upon proof of fraud or against the Numo Nmashie family that the Plaintiffs can successfully impugn the decision in Civil Appeal No 49/80. I do not however find fraud or dishonesty established against the Numo Nmashie family in the present suit. … I will therefore set aside the said decision of the trial court, P9&10.

… Indeed, in the judgment in Suit No. 323/83, the trial Court held that in in Civil Appeal No 49/80, the issue of ownership of the land and villages contiguous to the acquired land was determined in favour of the Defendants and that the said issue could not be relitigated.P10

… On the other hand, it found the predecessors in title of the Defendants to be the persons who from ‘recent events’, had been in possession of the disputed land. On the face of the evidence provided by the judgment in Suit No. 323/83, therefore, it is clear that on the issue of ownership, the balance of probabilities favours the Defendants and I hold that they are the owners of the disputed land. Accordingly, I hereby set aside the decision of the trial Court refusing the Defendants their counterclaim and declare title to the disputed land in favour of the Defendants.P13

What I think I should do in the circumstance, which I hereby do, is to grant recovery of possession in favour of the 1st and 2nd Defendants (Numo Nmashie) against the Plaintiffs (Boi/Dowuona) in this suit specifically, and also make an order nullifying all or any grants made by the Boi Stool in favour of any of the Plaintiffs herein in respect of the disputed land or any portion thereof. Again, I perpetually restrain the Plaintiffs from interfering with the 1st and 2nd Defendants’ enjoyment of their land. For the avoidance of doubt, subject to any future legal steeps the Defendants may take and its outcome, possession may not be recovered against grantees of the Boi Stool who are not parties to the present suit and any grants they hold in respect of any portion of the disputed land shall remain valid.P16

In conclusion, the appeal is allowed and the judgment of the High Court dated the 8th of March, 2011 is hereby set aside”P17

It would be clear to all that in Civil Appeal No. H1/119/2013 Aduma Osei JA @ page 17 stated right that; “…, subject to any future legal steps the Defendants may take and its outcome, possession may not be recovered against grantees...” but where the foundation on which any person not being a party to that suit was destroyed by the Court itself, by denying the Boi/Dowuona family title, all such persons are encouraged not to give the Numo Nmashie family any reason to use fresh legal steps to arrive at the only conclusion by way of additional expenses but are encouraged to confer with the recognised Power of Attorney holder, Engineer Samuel Larbi Darko as to how the parties could reasonably and in a peaceful manner recognise and regularise their leases accordingly.

It is a fact that the Supreme Court in Civil Motion No. J5/2017 (Ex-Parte Finali Ltd; Airport Hills Estate) with Yeboa (Presiding) Bonnie, Gbadegbe, Benin and Appau held in a one paragraph judgment that [the High Court lacked jurisdiction in issuing of a Writ of Possession in favour of the family on the 25th of February 2016 ONLY because “the family’s writ in the High Court was not amended to include the recovery of possession and that it was therefore wrong for the Court to issue out the process for the recovery of Possession.”]

The family respects the judgment of the Supreme Court and clears the air that Civil Motion No. J5/2017 did not invalidate any prior judgments declaring title in favour of the family neither has Finali Ltd; Airport Hills Estate won any case against the family with respect to title over its lands nor has Finali and its grantors asked for any relief of declaration of title against the family in any case.

It is true that a court cannot give a claimant what that person did not claim; the family takes advice from the Supreme Court judgment in Civil Motion No. J5/2017 and rightfully possess all these lands title to which is not in dispute but recovery of possession thereof. The family’s position is NOT that the Court of Appeal’s judgment, 49/80, in 1982 was the basis for their acquisition of interest in all these lands, but that this case exclusionary affirmed its title against all rival claimants.

You are also to be informed that in Suit No.Misc.1323/2001, The High Court granted an application for an Order for Mandamus in favour of the family ordering the Lands Commission and its Executive Secretary to plot in its records all that large track of land situate in the North East of Accra and register all documents executed by the Numo Nmashie family, in favour of the family’s grantees, lessees and donees. However, the Lands Commission by an application to the court caused the order of mandamus in Suit No.Misc.1323/2001 to be vacated.

Presently the High Court Human Rights Division on 3rd day of November, 2016 in suit No. HR/0111/2016 entered judgment for the family with respect to the following꞉

1. The Lands Commission has breached the Fundamental Human Rights of the Numo Nmashie as guaranteed by articles 17, 20, 23 and other applicable articles of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

2. The Lands Commission shall plot the Judgment Plan of the Court of Appeal in Civil Appeal No. 49⁄80 in favour of the Numo Nmashie Family in its records, forthwith.

3. The Lands Commission shall cancel, delete and expunge from its records any and all registrations of certificates of title, leases, agreements, noted proposals or any other interest(s) in any of the lands covered by the Judgment Plan of Court of Appeal in Civil Appeal No. 49/80.

4. All certificates of title, leases, noted proposals, agreements or similar interests made or issued by the Lands Commission affecting any of the Lands in the Judgment Plan affecting any of the Numo Nmashie Family lands made, in breach of the law are, null and void.

5. The Lands Commission shall cease and desist from processing any applications for registration of any interest in any of the lands covered in the judgment Plan in Civil Appeal No. 49/80, except with notice to and with the consent of the Numo Nmashie Family.

6. The Lands Commission shall plot and register promptly any and all applications submitted by the Numo Nmashie Family in respect of any lands affected by the Judgment Plan in Civil Appeal No. 49/80.

Civil Appeal No. 49/80 remains a valid judgment and that Civil Motion No. J5/2017 did not cancel any of the judgments of the family as you all have been misinformed through other publications by Finali Limited. Kindly make your own informed decisions by making use of the relevant judgments mentioned herein. Be assured that we seek a win-win approach going forward. I have the power of attorney of the family and that you can trust that your interest with us is better protected by law.

Signed:

Ing. Surv. Samuel Larbi Darko

PG. Dip. Legal Studies