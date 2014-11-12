Thieves Raid Dompoase Chief’s Home By Gloria Agyeman Prempeh, Kumasi  

Whereas everyone that attended the just-held burial ceremony of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, reached home safely without hitches, the case was different for the Chief of Dompoase, a town near Atonsu, inKumasi, in theAshanti Region.

Nana Adomako Boampong’s home had been raided by unknown assailants who made away with his personal belongings and some monies running into millions of Cedis by the time he returned from the burial ceremony.

The raid on the chief’s private residence, according to residents is a confirmation of the day-to-day activities of thieves they have to contend with because of the lack of security in the community.

Speaking to the New Crusading GUIDE about the security challenges the community is going through, Nana Adomako Boampong said, “the people in my community are suffering in the hands of thieves in this town as well as some strangers but I know if there is a police station with many personnel around, all this will stop”.

As a measure to curb the violence however, Nana Boampong Adomako said “before I ascended the throne, I made a promise to combat crime by providing my people with a police post. So, I first rented a place for them but it was costing me much and that is why I am officially constructing the main police station so that personnel can work effectively and efficiently”.

“You see”, he continued “I am building a new police station but because of shortage of funds, the project is halted though I know government is helping other communities to get police stations”.

I am the Chief of Dompoase and it is my responsibility to ensure my people are living safely without any fear, the Chief asserted.

He disclosed that the ingredients that contribute to positive change are discipline among the youth, employment, better healthcare, effective security and others adding that, the responsibility lies on all of us as one nation with a common destiny to ensure it comes to pass.

What worries Nana Adomako the more is the rate at which some of the youth in this country have been associated with crimes of all shape and form because of lack of employment and effective security and wandered how investors could go into the community, especially to do business and give some of the youth employment opportunities, with the lapses in security.

Nana Dompaosehene is therefore making passionate appealed to the government and other organizations to come to their aid and support the community.