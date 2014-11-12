Controversy Over ‘New’ Ga Mantse …‘Kingmakers’ Go Wild

Ga Paramount Stool Kingmakers (Dzsee) and heads of the four Ga Royal Ruling Houses in the Ga State of the Greater Accra Region have stated categorically that they haven’t enstooled any new Ga Mantse under the stool name Nii Tackie Oblie II as reported by the media.

In an angry tone, the kingmakers stressed that Nii Tackie Oblie who is parading himself as Ga Mantse must be arrested and convicted to serve as a deterrent to other troublemakers in the Ga state.

They disclosed that they have filed a process in court in Accra yesterday to deal with the new so called Ga Mantse because his (Nii Tackie) action was against the laws of the land.

According to them, per the traditional authority of the Ga State, Principal Kingmaker of the Ga Royal Paramount Stool, (Dr.) Nii Tetteh Kwei II on August 2015 customarily and constitutionally estooled Dr. Kelvin Tackie Abia under the stool name King (Dr) Tackie Teiku Tsruru II as a substantive Ga Mantse to succeed the late Ga Mantse, Nii Boni Amugi II.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday to debunk the publication in the Daily Graphic on Monday February 6, 2017 with the headline " Another Ga Mantse Installed?," Nii Dr.Tetteh Kwei II on behalf of Ga kingmakers expressed grave concern about the media reportage of a newly installed Ga Mantse and appealed to all and sundry "to simply dismiss this reportage."

He explained that "The Ga Paramount Stool Djase Tunma We, Abola-Accra is the only traditional body in the Ga Traditional Area which customarily and constitutionally has the prerogative to validly nominate, select and enstool legitimate Royal candidates hailing from the appropriate Royal Ruling House and lineage, as a substantive Ga Dsasetse, Ga Mantse and other Traditional Office holders within the Ga constitutional processes have duly been observed in accordance with Ga Customs and Traditions."

"To the best of my knowledge, as the Principal Kingmaker and Ga Dsasetse, I, Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II, affirm that by the Rights and Authorities vested in the Accredited Heads, Elders and Representatives of the Ga Paramount Stool Dsase, Tunma We, Abola-Accra (Nii Tackie Komey We, Nii Amugi We, Nii Teiko Tsuru We and Abola Piam), we have enstooled Dr. Kelvin Abia Tackie with the stool name KING TACKIE TEIKO TSURU II on 2nd August, 2015 as GA MANTSE to succeed King Boni Nii Amugi II who was laid to a royal rest in 2007," Nii Dr. Tetteh Kwei added

The Ga Paramount Stool kingmakers affirmed that any Royal House that is given the royal mantle to present a candidate for the Ga throne does so through the Ga Paramount Stool Dsase, who in turn confirms the candidate and processes him to be enthroned.

According to the kingmakers, this has been a traditional act of old which has been abided by all the four (4) Royal Houses.

They fumed that any claimant to the Ga throne who has not been processed by the Ga Paramount Stool Djase is certainly not legitimate one, stressing that the self-styled kingmaker of Abola Piam, Mr. Moses Okoe who claimed to have installed Nii Tackie Oblie as Ga Mantse is from Teshie who does not have any lineage to Ga Paramount Royal Stool.







They noted that the Abola Piam Royal Ruling House seems to have issues as two (2) gates of the royal gate in Piam – both– are all laying claim to a throne which they (Abola Piam) do not have control over.

They recounted that Nii Adama Latse is being supported by the Ayitey Osuline and the Tackie Oblie line who supported the Late Ayitey Canada, a title that no Royal Ruling House presides over except the Ga Paramount Stool Djase.

According to them "By the 2nd February, 2015 Final Ruling of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs which mandated the Ga Paramount Stool Dsase and therefore its Dzasetse to go and do the right thing for the Ga people, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was nominated, selected and enstooled as Ga Mantse."

They stressed that in the records of the Ga Paramount Stool Djase, the Council that groups all the Royal Ruling Houses in Ga, we are resolved in our decision for the final installation rites for King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as Ga Mantse.

They stated that Abola Piam family will certainly have to wait for its turn to present a suitable royal candidate to the Ga Paramount Stool Djase when they are again presented with the royal mantle.

They maintained that "Even the common sense would tell you that the so-called Nii Tackie Nii is a fake Ga Mantse because he bears the name stool name of the late Ayitey Canada who called also himself Ga Mantse under the Stool name Nii Tackie II."

For his part, Gbese Mantse and Adoten of the Ga State, (Dr.) Nii Okaija III expressed amazement of the action of the elders of Abola Piam to ignore the customs and tradtition of the Ga State to illegally installed Nii Tackie Oblie who did not have any capacity to ascend the throne of Ga Paramont Royal Stool.

He stated that the Ga State has been systhermatically dissipated over the past eight years through lawlessness but the time has come for us to abide by the rules of law.

Nii Dr. Okaija III fumed that " the evil practice of estooling two chiefs to asced one throne of the Ga state must stop now.

"...there are laws which allow for destoolment of incumbent chief before enstoolment of a new one, that is if the laws are followed to the latter. It is only the Ga Kingmaker, Nii Tetteh Kwei II who has the mandate to estool Ga Mantse," he stressed.