Be Careful With Your Appointees -Kofi Anokye Advices Nana Addo

An activist of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Kofi Anokye, has advised President Akufo Addo, to be careful with his appointees and ensure that they are monitors to deliver to satisfaction.

Mr. Anokye who is noted to have assisted the party in many ways in opposition pleaded with President Akufo Addo to ensure that his appointees are well monitored to deliver their best in office.

In an interaction with the media yesterday, Mr. Anokye noted that the success of the Akufo Addo led administration would mainly depend on his ministers, especially those in key ministerial positions, indicating that their failure would heavily affect the NPP in subsequent elections.

Mr. Anokye who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koans Estates, described President Akufo Addo as a competent and corruption-free person who must ensure that his appointees display the same qualities while in office.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), he said is still strong and poised for power in 2020, and thus cautioned President Akufo Addo to exhibit hard work to help the NPP win subsequent elections.

In ensuring transparent governance, Mr. Anokye called on the President to ensure that his ministers or appointees are fired when they are caught in acts of corruption to serve as a deterrent.

The NPP Activist further advised President Akufo Addo to be mindful of people who would applaud him over their appointment, saying that same people can contribute adversely to his failure as a president.

Mr. Anokye also joined the train of the numerous Ghanaians calling on President Akufo Addo to appoint an independent prosecutor, indicating that it would go a long way to help curb the rate of corruption that has confronted the country for many years.

Corruption, the Koans Estate CEO further said must be uprooted in the country to help stop the country from its persistence begging for financial support from foreign donors.

“The high rate of corruption in the country is a disgrace to mother Ghana and must be eliminated as soon as possible” the worried entrepreneur hinted.

As a local contractor, Mr. Anokye pleaded with President Akufo Addo to work with local contractors. He said awarding contracts to foreigners would be an insult to Ghanaian contractors since local contractors have the competence to deliver.