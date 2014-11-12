Shakeup In Police  …Bio –Atinga Moved To Technical

TheGhana Police Service has for the second time since IGP COP David Asante-Apeatu took office has done some joggling of the areas of operation of its various officers.

The substantive director general of Research and Planning COP Rose Bio Atinga is heading to the technical department as director general.

Ashanti regional Police commander COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has been moved from the region to head the Research and Planning Department of the service in the latest shake up in the state security agency.

He will be replaced by DCOP Isaac Ken Yeboah who is being moved from the Northern regional command.

Other officers affected in the changes include: COP Frank Adu Poku, Director General Technical now heading to the services department as Director General.

Below is the full list of the transfers: