Sacked Police Recruit Commits Suicide

Information trickling in after about three thousand Police recruits in Police training Schools across the country were asked to pack bag-and-baggage and leave the Depot for reportedly failing to meet required academic qualifications and also presenting false documents to

be enrolled in the Police Service is that one of the recruits who were sent home has committed.

The Recruit (name withheld) who was found hanging on a tree with a blue rope around his neck, with a foamy mouth, was said to have enrolled into the police with an NVTI only to be sacked months into their stay at the Depot.

The Ash-town based recruit, according to sources, decided to end it all after his friends whom he had so had allegedly bragged to whilst at the Depot decided to make mockery of him to the extent that they labeled him Mahama Police.

“People should be careful and moderate about how they deal with these issues. It is very sensitive. In as much I don’t agree with the directive to send them home, I think we should be careful how we deal with it”, Agya Kwabena Boadu, who relates the deceased told this paper in an interview.

Recalled that Inspector General of Police, COP David Asante Apietu, gave the directive in a letter signed by the Director General of Police in charge of Human Resource, COP Beatrice VIb-Sanziri recently.



According to the letter, all other recruits who submitted WASSCE certificates should be referred to the CID for further vetting, while those who submitted BECE, NVTI, NABPTEX and City and Guilds certificates are to return home.



These admissions were made under the former NDC government, in the administration of immediate past IGP, John Kudalor.

It seems the woes of Ghana's police recruits are far from over as the director of public affairs, Cephas Arthur has revealed that many more police officials are on their way to being sacked.

His revelation follows reports by the Ghana police service that recruits dismissed from training camps could increase as the service has not yet completed all its background investigations on all the personnel under training in the country.

So far, all dismissed recruits are said to have applied to the service with fake certificates

“It is not all the infractions associated with recruitment that you can see during the selection process. We are still doing background checks of the recruits that we have in our training schools and anytime we stumble on any fact that will make someone unsuitable to be a police officer we will expel the person,” he revealed.

The dismissal of these security services have been described by security experts as inimical to Ghana's overall security following threats of political violence and terrorist attacks.



