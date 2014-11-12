Minister Promises Fair Treatment Of Zongos-Inner Cities

The Minister Nominated for Zongo Development and Inner cities, Boniface Abubakar Siddique, has declared his resolve to establish a solid foundation for the transformation of Zongo communities by conscientizing the major stakeholders in those communities.

He also promised to ensure fair treatment of all communities listed under his ministriy in terms of sharing of funds and projects to satisfy their needs.

He said this when he was questioned on measures he will take to transform various Zongo communities across the country.

“What I expect is to set a very solid foundation for the total transformation of the inner cities and the Zongos. First of all, I need to embark on a serious conscientization. The mindset of the people, mindset of the government and its state agencies and departments. Mindset of the NGOs and other non governmental institutions, and mindset of the whole people of Ghana; so everybody will be involved in helping to change the Zongos.”

Boniface Abubakar promised to fast-track the development of Zongo communities to enhance the livelihood of residents. He promised to bridge the yawning gap in the areas of infrastructure and social development, security, sanitation and economic empowerment.

He explained the reason some areas in the country are labelled residential areas is because government has provided them with security and good drainage system, vowing to replicate same in the Zongo areas. The Member of Parliament (MP) Madina constituency believes when these are done within the four-year term of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), people's perception about Zongo communities would change.The former Employment Minister made these remarks when he appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee Wednesday to answer questions relating to his ministry.

Ghana can boast of over 400 Zongo communities which are dominated predominantly by Muslims who hail from the three regions of the North - Northern Region, Upper West, and Upper East.

These areas are challenged in the areas of sanitation, economic and social development and security. Governments have promised to transform the lives of residents, but the challenges are still glaring. Dissatisfied with previous government attempts to improve lives in these communities, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised during his 2016 campaign to create a Zongo Development Fund to bridge the infrastructure gap.

A month after he was sworn in as Ghana's fifth leader, the President has set up the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry to carry out his vision. Mr. Boniface who has been put in charge to spearhead the project said he would ensure that the Zongo Development Fund achieves the purpose for which it was set up."...the Fund will target business development," he said, adding more young men and women in Zongo communities would be set up in business.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to transform Zongo communities through the establishment of what it called the Zongo Development Fund.

Asked how this fund will be accessed, the Minister nominee said: “I can assure you that my Ministry will not rush in getting things done. As I sit here, I know the processes that one has to take to have a fund established. We need to bring a bill through the President to Parliament for consideration before the bill is passed as an Act before it can be accessed.”

He was however quick to add that, his Ministry will be given access to a facility to help carry out the Zongos transformation agenda while it works and waits for the fund to become accessible.

“I am still a baby under the presidency, and so I believe that my budget is still under the President which will be called a facility, and for the facility, I will be able to access to do the job; but if it is a fund it will take me some months, if not years to get it established….I believe while we are working on the funds, we will be accessing the facility which will help me do my job. “

Boniface Abubakar Siddique is 56 years old. He holds an MA in Economics from the University of Essex, MBA in Financial Management from the University of Exeter, MA in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Center and a BA in Social 6 Sciences from the KNUST.

He worked in the Ministry of Finance for 14 years as an Economic Officer, eventually becoming a Senior Finance Officer. In politics, he has been a two time MP for Salaga from 2001-2009.

He also served as Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment and Northern Regional Minister.

He is married with three children.