CILT President Urges Gov’t to Support TechVas

The President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Mr. Ebo Hammond has implored government to help resource Technical Universities (TechVas) in the country with the necessary equipment to operate successfully.

According to Ebo Hammond, Ghana in a not too distant future, products of the technical universities will be most sought after in the industry which needs ‘already-made’ graduates with requisite skills.

CILT inaugurated him as the New President of CILT to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years started 2017.

The president was elected during the institute’s Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on November 17, 2016 at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra with the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Role and Importance of Professional Education in National Development, he noted that “Professional education includes any training that improves the knowledge, skills, attitudes, behavior and character formation of individuals which fully empowers and makes them ‘already-made’ for employment”.

“As a professional body, we appreciate the role of academic education in providing broad knowledge in various fields as offered by a number of our universities and colleges, but we are also of the view that professional education is paramount to ensure a tailor-made education or training that provides specific knowledge and skills along with the requisite attitude and character for the industry”, he underscored.

Mr. Ebo Hammond, in an interview with this reporter, charged the new Governing Council to perform creditably for the betterment of the institute; and promised to rebrand the institute to attain the needed height in Ghana.

He thanked the institute for the confidence it has reposed in him and the other executive members and promised to work together with the other Governing Council members, the entire membership and the secretariat.

Ebo Hammond pledged to move the CILT forward by creating a new strategic path with a strong commitment to implementing plans and programs that will leapfrog the institute into a viable and desirable future. The institute among others will also undertake research and policy analysis into social and economic projects and policies of the nation, he said.

He urged the new council to formulate appropriate strategies and workable solutions to the numerous logistical and transport challenges facing our cities.

Mr. Ebo Hammond, a chartered fellow of the Institute, a Deputy Director of Health and an adjunct lecturer of Logistic and Transport at Ghana Institute of Marketing and Public Administration (GIMPA) among others, will be in charge of the Institute with his fifteen member governing council for the next two years.

The new GC comprise: Mr. Ebo Hammond, President-Elect; Mr. Lackson Legah as Executive Secretary; Mr. Neil Vorleto as Vice President – Finance (Incumbent); Mr. Mark A. Amoamah as Vice President – Education & Professional Development (Incumbent), Mr. Kumi Adjei-Sam as Vice President – Maritime (Incumbent), Mr. Samuel Etsibah as Vice President – Logistics (Incumbent), Mr. David Kwasi Gray as Vice President – Air, Dr. Godfred Akyea-Darkwa as Vice President – Road and Mr. Ephraim Asare as Executive Member.