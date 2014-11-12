Front-page Comments: Late JB’s Family Cry For Justice

Last Thursday, 9 February, 2017, marked exactly one year since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, 51, was dastardly murdered in cold-blood by assailants.

Till date, all Ghanaians have been told with regards to the death of the MP is that, at about 11:48pm, JB as the Businessman was fondly referred to, went home in his private car driven by his driver, one Samuel Berkoe Sarkodie and retired to bed. At about 1am, we are told, Sexy Don Don (the alleged killer), who was armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, entered the house of the legislator through the iron fence on the blind side of the security man who was fast asleep and stabbed the lawmaker three times before his death.



The prosecutor says the accused picked a ladder in the house and climbed to the porch of the top floor and entered the bedroom of the MP to commit the act.

The killer, we are again told is a 19-year-old school dropout Daniel Asiedu, and that he (the prime suspect) says he stabbed the MP in the chest, his ribs and inflicted a fatal wound on his neck.

The late Hon. JB Danquah’s death is reminiscent of one that happened in the United Kingdom, where a Labour MP, Jo Cox, was shot and stabbed multiple times till his death, following a constituency meeting.

What sets that of the MP in UK apart is that indeed the prime suspect that was arrested happened to be the killer.

But here, behind the scene, we are being told that the youngman being paraded and prosecuted as the killer has been changing his story as the day goes by. Today we are told he reportedly confessed he is the killer, the next day it is a different story.

The suspect had earlier told the police that he was contracted to kill the MP for a prize of GH¢2,000, part of which he used to buy shoes. That is an area that has not been look at so far. What we have not also been told is what the police independent investigations have revealed.

In the face of all these back and forth and half-baked stories, we on the New Crusading GUIDE enjoin the family of the deceased, as well as all lovers of justice to call on the Ghana Police and the Judiciary to ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be served as the laws of our land say.

We are also pleading with anyone who has any new information as far as the death of JB is concerned to volunteer such information to the appropriate authority in other for justice to be well served.

Adieu JB Danquah Adu