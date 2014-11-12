MMT Manager In GH¢84,000 Bus Hiring Scandal

Even before the management of the Metro Mass Transport (MMT) decides the fate of its Assistant Traffic Operations Manager in charge of depots, in a high profile blunder, Stephen Avugindi Abukari, is going round telling some New Patriotic Party (NPP) gurus that he is being victimized because he is an NPP man-claim which is untrue.

The MMT constituted a 4-member committee which submitted its findings to the MD on Thursday 19th January 2017 on the escapades of their worker.

The story goes that prior to the swearing in of the current President and his vice, a group of businessmen in the Walewale community approached Stephen Avugindi Abukari, who was the acting in place of the substantive Traffic Operations Manager who was on leave. Instead of the officer referring the hirer to the right officer sorely in charge of such services, he decided to do the service on the quiet.

On the 3rd of January, the paper leant Assistant Traffic Operations Manager made the hirer transfer an amount of sixty thousand Ghana cedis, which was part payment of the cost of the service into his personal ADB account. This act was contrary to the company's policy on hiring.

In all, the hirer needed 28 buses and each bus cost 3000, bringing the total amount to GH¢ 84,000. He told the hirer he would collect the balance of GH¢24,000, after the service. Instead of using the three Northern depots, Tamale, Bolga and Wa, which are closer to the place of service, he used buses from Agona Swedru and the officer in charge of the Swedru depot who was in Tamale then to perform the service.

Unfortunately for him, he could not provide all the 28 buses on the day of the service. This angered the hirer and on Monday 9th of January 2017, they pursued him to the office to demand a refund. The matter then became public and got to the attention of the MD. Realizing the matter had gone viral, he, together with the hirer went to the Kaneshie branch to cash the GH¢60,000, paid 27,000 to one of the company's cashiers without any document and refunded the balance to the hirer. MMT immediately constituted a four member committee of enquiry to investigate the matter.

Stephen Avugindi Abukari has a track record of lining his pocket with the company money’s and allegedly using juju to get off- the- hook. For instance, in 2010, he did a similar thing in Tamale but the disciplinary decided to set the audit report aside and reinstated him. He was the same person in charge of the Kumasi depot when some buses which were supposedly due for scrapping were towed out of the yard and were later found to have been rehabilitated and were operating to the North.



Below are some findings of the Committee as reported by sections the media



Kumasi investigations:



Investigations revealed that three buses, with fleet numbers 2634, 2700 and 2706, were cut into pieces within the premises as required by the company’s policy, the report noted.



The report said the remaining three buses, with fleet numbers 2028, 2042 and 2085, were towed out of the premises contrary to the company’s policy of disposal, allegedly under the instructions of the Deputy Managing Director.



“A bus with fleet number 2074 was mysteriously replaced for another bus with fleet number 2028, which was not meant for disposal.



“The deal was confirmed by Mr. Stephen A. Abukari, Depot Manager, Kumasi, corroborated by Nana Tawiah Manu Assistant Workshop Manager, Kumasi.



“Mr. Abukari went further to state that one of the buses, with fleet number 2028, did not have a rear axle, but the Deputy Managing Director allegedly directed that a rear axle part should be fitted to the bus to enable them move it out of the depot.



“He also added that the Deputy Managing Director allegedly again requested for gear box for the bus, but it was not readily available,” the report revealed.