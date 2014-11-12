Nana Agrada Warns Public …‘Stop Sending Money Through Mobile Money To People Using My Name On Facebook'

A popular Spiritualist, Nana Agrada, has cautioned the general public to be wary of fraudsters using her name on Facebook to extort huge sums of money from the unsuspecting public.

According to her, several reports have been received from people who claimed to have contacted her on Facebook and were asked to transfer monies through her mobile money account, which they did.

“There are occasions when people come to me and say, I was the one who transfer the money to you through mobile money. When I asked them, they tell me they liked me on Facebook and after chats I asked them to send me money through mobile money.”

“….even as they were coming here, they called the number on Facebook and they were directed to my place. This is really worrying,” she lamented.

She said, most of the victims who fall for this scam, do come to her and insist they sent her money for which she knew nothing about.

Nana Agrada was speaking to this paper in an exclusive interview when she indicated that the development is giving her a bad image and for that matter, advised people to be vigilant so as not to fall victims of such fraudulent activities.

She explained that, after receiving such complaints, she decided to make her own background checks which indeed revealed that there were many Facebook accounts opened by these fraudsters in her name with the account name ‘Nana Agrada,’ “But the interesting thing is that these people use my pictures on their page. Most of the pictures are captured from adverts I placed on television and some other programmes that I featured in.”

She stressed that she has no Facebook account and has also not been dealing with people through mobile money transfers but rather, always ensure that people who need her help come to her and have a one-on-one conversation with her to know exactly their problems and how she could help them out of their situations.

She also explained that, the name ‘Agrada’ is a spiritual name given from the heavens and is unique to her alone, “the name Agrada is unique and spiritual. Nobody has that name, you can attest to the fact that anytime the name Agrada is mentioned, everybody knows I am.the one. So what is going on now is really embarrassing and it is destroying my hard earned reputation.”

Nana Agrada, said she had been licensed under that name and that the continuous fraudulent acts being perpetrated by others to extort money from people using her name could make her lose her license.

She therefore asked the unsuspecting public not to entertain any Facebook account created in her name.

“If you like me and want me to help you, call me and I will invite you to come to me in person. If you continue to like such accounts on Facebook, know that you are doing that at your own risk and me, Nana Agrada will not be held responsible.”

She however indicated that she would continue her investigations until these fraudsters are arrested.