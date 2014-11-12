Ridge Hosp. BOSS UNDER FIRE …Over Brand New Land Cruiser

Some aggrieved staff of the GreaterAccraRegional Hospital, have accused their Medical Director, Dr. Thomas Anaba of recruiting two officers for the hospital without regard to the public sector recruitment ban.

The two, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) and a safety officer according to the workers are also being paid more than what every degree holder pending financial clearance from Ministry of Finance receives from the hospital’s IGF.

“Notwithstanding government’s ban on employment, he has gone ahead to employ two close relations as PRO and safety manager. The GHS has no such establishments for these positions at the regional Hospital level. He went ahead to write a letter to appoint them on IGF pending financial clearance to put them on Hospital payroll. The degree holders at the hospital engaged on IGF take home a maximum salary of GH¢500 net. And yet he has placed these two individuals on a salary scale of GH¢1,200 plus 30% salary premium”, they observed.

Their grievances, contained in a petition addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, accused the director of pressuring management to purchase for his official use, a brand new Land Cruiser Prado VXL from the hospital’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF) at an amount of “GH¢420,000.00 (Four Hundred and Twenty Thousand Cedis)”, upon his assumption as the Director, abandoning a Toyota Hilux pickup which the previous director used.

“The vehicle had been bought at the expense of the Hospital creditors who supplied medicines and other items to use for patient care. The Hospital is still heavily indebted to creditors. Meanwhile he was aware that the new Hospital redevelopment project had given the Hospital two brand new pick-ups. He could have used any of these as his official vehicle”, the petitioners stated.

Among other concerns, the petition signed by Antoinette Kwartah, Sulley Mohammed, Francis Odoom, Kweku Entsie, Gifty Essie Poku and Gladys Ansah, alleged that Dr. Anaba, has refused to hand over keys of a house rented, renovated and furnished fully at high cost of the hospital, though he has moved into an accommodation given him by the Ministry of Works and Housing.

This according to them means he technically occupies two houses, when other medical officers lack accommodation.

According to the petitioners, Dr. Thomas Anabah, is planning to outsource the security, cleaning and catering services in the hospital to his preferred companies.

“He is poised to award that contract to his favorite company to recruit 150 security men at a rate of GH¢1,200 per person per month, totaling GH¢160,000. Currently the Hospital has just about 25 security men who are paid GH¢350.00 from the IGF. And yet they have discharged their duties creditably. Some of them have served the hospital up to about 8-10 years. He now wants to lay them off with three months’ salary as their severance package. The question to ask is why the astronomical jump in number of security men and cost per person. The other question is whether the hospital can afford GH¢160,000 on monthly basis from its IGF without jeopardizing the smooth running of the facility”, the petition disclosed.

The medical director was again accused of transferring the head of internal audit to allow in his friend whose transfer was channeled through the flagstaff house without regard to the regional health directorate.

“Dr. Anabah is in a hurry to start using the newly built Greater Accra Regional Hospital-Ridge which is not fully completed so as to cover up for the equipment has diverted to his interest to disallow the scheduled forensic audit to be carried out and expose him”, they held.

They pleaded with the President Nana Akufo Addo, to investigate his actions because his actions are inimical to the growth of the hospital.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the New Crusading GUIDE over the issues, Dr. Anaba, downplayed the allegations against him and said the Land Cruiser Prado was purchased at an installment price of GH¢ 319,600, which he said has saved the hospital a lot of money from the whooping amount they paid in repairing the old cars available.

He said he rejected the initial amount approved by a committee and even purchased a saloon car in addition to the Land Cruiser to aid in easy logistical movement of staff.

He explained that the Toyota Hilux, and the two other pickups that came along with the new regional hospital edifice, has been allocated to the various departments, which hitherto lacked vehicles.

Speaking to the issue on the recruitment of the PRO and the safety manager, the medical director said they were interviewed and sent in by the Head office of the GHS upon a suggestion by the then Minister of Health, Mr. Alex Segbefia and thus he pays them more because they are scarce to find and their job entails more.

He disclosed that, since the arrival of the safety manager, faults have been identified in the new building and the contractors have been urged to correct them.

He denied possessing keys to the initial house, rented for him, adding that it is currently being occupied by a physician who was transferred from Wa some few months ago.

Dr. Anaba, admitted to outsourcing the security, cleaning and catering services, but explained that it’s all to save the hospital further money. He was sad to know that he was being accused of having interest in the those deals, saying his intention is to hold those companies responsible for any wrong doings and not to make monies for himself.

The director was proud to say he is the one leading the forensic audit of the equipment in the new building and not the reverse because he has realized that those in charge are undersupplying and doing things not to standard, earning him the name Mr. Plus.

“It may be the reason they have ganged against me just to oust me and continue their diabolic plans against the hospital”, he maintained.