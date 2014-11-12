I Shall Complete Ongoing Projects - Simon Osei Mensah

Minister-designate forAshanti Region, Simon Osei Mensah, has indicated that he will ensure all uncompleted projects in the region are completed along with those that his government is planning to execute.

According him, what is unpleasant to him is looking on for state resources go waste when something could actually be done to salvage it, hence his decision.

Osei Mensah, who took his turn at the ongoing vetting for ministerial nominees to serve in the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government, said if he is approved to become the Region’s Minister, he will eschew political discrimination in his dealings.

To start with, he made it known that he will take time to review all the ongoing projects together with stakeholders to get an understanding of them before he moves plans into action.

The Kejetia lorry park project, the Central market project, a 500 bed military hospital project, a 154 state housing project at Afari land and Northern Command building in Kumasi are some of the projects the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government started but the Minister designate assured the Appointments Committee that he will see to their completion since they go to the benefits of the country at large and not a particular party.

Outlining his plans for tourism in the region, the nominee stated that the largest natural lake will have a proper receptive with restaurants and places for selling of artifacts to foreign and local tourists which is likely to boost economic activities in the region.

As part of the plans, he will make sure there is an accessible road around the lake for all the 24 communities along the lake to have their fair share of economic activities.

Mr. Osei Mensah also expressed his willingness to work together with the Trade and Industry Minister to implement the one district, a factory project vision by the Nana Addo government.

His vision is to work towards maintaining peace in the region, help equip Kayayei with skills to make a mark during his tenure.

Chairperson of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu counseled that the Minister-designate takes keen interest in calming down the tension mounted at Asante Akyem Agogo with the Fulani menace.