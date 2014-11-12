No Fuel Shortage -NPA Assures



According Public Relations and Consumer Service Manager, Yaro Kasambata, there is enough fuel stock enough to last for six weeks.



In a release to correct an impression created by an earlier statement from the Institute For Energy Security hinting of a fuel shortage, the NPA stated : “The current stock position in the country indicates there is over 200 million litres of gasoil and more than 100 million litres of petrol at various depots through out the country. These stocks are expected to last up to 6weeks".

Meanwhile the Institute said: "Ghana's fuel supplies are expected to face serious disruptions due to the unanticipated Ahu-down of the Tema oil refinery (TOR) and port congestion facing the oil companies which is compelling them to postpone and export programs; amid discharge and loading constraint".



"As a result stocks of the two main petroleum products consumed in the country have fallen short of the strategic 6 week level, at a time when economic activities have picked up across the country, after the General Elections and Christmas Festivities".





Below is NPA's full statement ...



NO FUEL SHORTAGE



The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to assure the general public that there is sufficient supply of fuel in the country to meet domestic demand contrary to some speculations in sections of the media.

The current stock position in the country indicates there is over 200 million litres of gasoil and more than 100 million litres of petrol at various depots through out the country. These stocks are expected to last up to 6weeks.



Additionally, over 73 million litres of gasoil and 46 million litres of petrol are expected to be delivered into the country from the 13th to 18th February 2017. The NPA continuously monitors the weekly schedule of fuel imports to ensure that there is constant supply of fuel for the country.



The Authority wishes to assure the general public that there are no challenges at the discharging terminals at the country’s ports and ensures that there is fairness in the process leading up to the discharge of cargoes of all importers.

We therefore encourage the media and the general public to disregard any projections being put out in the public domain as merely speculative without any empirical basis.



We further encourage all such interested organizations to crosscheck their information with the NPA before making public statements about this matter.

The NPA wishes to assure all motorists and consumers that there is no imminent shortage of fuel in the country.



SIGNED

Yaro Kasambata

Manager, Public Relations & Consumer Service