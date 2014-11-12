Gunshot @ Aburi Atwiasin …3 Injured In Chieftaincy Clash

Three persons sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries in the early hours of Sunday in Aburi Atwiasin in the Eastern Region in a Chieftaincy dispute.

Reports picked from the grounds indicated that, the Queen Mother for the Atwiasin, Nana Afua Sarfowaah who lived in London for years, recently came down and decided to install a new chief upon hearing of the suspension of the substantive chief of Aburi Atwiasin, Nana Frempong Kodua II by the King makers for Misconducting himself against the Stool.

However, her decision to install the Gyankama Omankrado Nana Kwabena Osaei as the new chief of the area sparked tension as, according to people, the new choice does not hail from any royal gate and hence is unqualified to occupy the throne.

Over a month, the Queen Mother attempted to do the installation but the Kingmakers and the Abusua Oheneba Kwame Gyan went to the police to revoke the permit given to them by the police for the installation.

Meanwhile, the case which was forwarded to the Akuapem Traditional Council for hearing is yet to be called.

It has also emerged that the delay in the determination of the case and the legality of the Queen mother installing another chiefs was as a result of the fact that the incumbent chief, Nana Frempong Kodua II, who was purportedly suspended, has not yet been destooled.

Although the Queen mother was restrained by the Adontenhene Otubour Gyan Kwasi from going ahead with the installation, she adamantly flouted the restraining order, and on Sunday morning as people in the palace have gone to church, led a group of people who marched to the palace to do the installation with armed land Guards.

In her attempt to enter the palace with her entourage, they were prevented by a Palace guard by name Obed.

The entrenched position taken by the palace guard not to allow the Queen mother and her group into the palace infuriated the people with one of the armed guards accompanying the Queen mother opening fire.

Obed sustained injuries in the process, and others who came around to witness the confusion.

The Queen Mother and her people fled after their plans to install a new chief failed.

Meanwhile, the police were at the scene of the incident after the perpetrators had left the palace.

Adonten Otubour Gyan Kwasi, who was to be installed as the new chief by the Queen mother however denied knowledge of the development.