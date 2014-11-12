‘PROTECT MY GAY SON’ ….Father Of Ayuba Cries To The World

The son ArmiyaoAyuba, then a dealer in electronic appliances left Ghana since August, 2014, for fear of his life after suspecting him to be a Gay receiving several insults and death threats from some Muslim youth in their area where he lived.

Mr Osman Armiyao, a Sunni Muslim at Kanda, a suburb of Accra, is calling on the citizenry and the world at large to locate and protect his son, who fled the country two and half years ago.

Speaking to the media in Accra, Mr Armiyao said: “Till today, we still don’t know which country he has left for and I am calling on everyone around the globe to protect his life for me wherever he has been found living.”

In Ghana, the Criminal Code 1960, amended in 2003, section 104, states that: “Whoever has unnatural carnal knowledge a) of any person of the age of 16 years or over, without his consent shall be guilty of a first degree felony and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years and not more than 25 years, or b) Of any person of 16 years or over with his consent is guilty of a misdemeanour.

This informs the citizenry that despite Ghana being signatory to many international conventions on human rights, the country’s laws, conventions and accepted cultural practices do not recognised the rights of gays as de-facto and de jure, therefore, no recognition or protection against discrimination on the basis of one’s sexual orientation.

According to Mr Armiyao, Ayuba who would be 32 years in March 2017 received death threats through mobile phone calls from some angry Muslim youth in their area on account of his perceived engagement in gayism.

He said Ayuba reported the threats to him as a father which he did not at that time take serious, but could not also report it to the police for fear that the laws of Ghana would not permit the practice of gay and lesbianism.

Mr Armiyao said though Ayuba was a Sunni Muslim, he confessed to him as a father that he was in the practice of gay relationship and for that reason, he did not want to date a lady and be bisexual.

He said due to the insults on him and the death threats, Ayuba could not go to any mosque in the area or community, but was rather praying outside the area where he was not well known.

It will be recalled that Ghana’s late President John Evans Atta Mills at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) represented by his then Vice President John Dramani Mahama in Australia in November, 2011, categorically stated that Ghana as a sovereign state will not bow to pressure from outside to adopt a practice or concept which runs counter to our cherished heritage, customs, values.

President Mills on his return from the 18th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on August 2012 said: “the Ghana Government stands by its position that it will not support homosexuality which is against the culture and norms of Ghanaians and as long as the Ghanaian society frowns on it and against the wishes of the people,” when Journalists wanted to know his stance on the issue.

The practice of homosexuality has many political, economic, social, psychological, religious and ethical underpinnings and ramifications but the practice of lesbianism and homosexuality is now common in our Ghanaian learning institutions, where we have boarding facilities, such as the teacher training colleges, senior secondary schools, technical schools and our universities.