DCL Files Defence In Major Bamford Case

The Peacefmonline, a subsidiary of Despite Company Limited (DCL) has filed their defense in the matter of the alleged defamation and misrepresentation suit brought against it by Major Bamford Arthur of the Teshie Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The online portal culled a story which was first published by The New Crusading GUIDE (TNCG) newspaper titled; ‘military officer bullies developer over land’ which according to Major Bamford was not accurate.

The original report by TNCG was based on a direct interview granted by a land developer called Mr. Richard Oppong on Oman FM who later submitted documentary evidence to his claims that Major Bamford had been “using his military uniform to bully and encroach on his land”.

Mr. Oppong further submitted evidence of an investigative report by the military police when he reported the matter to them. He said, Provost Marshall Komey initiated an investigation which revealed that Major Bamford’s documents in the face of the military’s own search at the Lands Commission was at variance and that Mr. Oppong’s claim of ownership to the land in dispute was vindicated and hence the publication by the TNCG.

In a statement of defense filed by the lawyer of Despite Company Limited, it stated that his client denies each and every material allegation contained in the statement of claim of plaintiff (Major Bamford) and that his client’s belief was grounded on the fact that plaintiff “having listened to the interview on Oman Fm as pleaded in paragraph 19 of his claim, failed, neglected and/or omitted to deny the said allegations.”

He further stated that his client’s “checks later with the military authorities indicated that plaintif had been queried by his superiors in the face of the allegations”… and insisted that his client has done nothing to warrant the intervention of court.