Back Off Abossey Okai Property …CID Boss, Kwabenya Queen mother Scoff At Land Snatching Ring

Newly appointed Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCOP) Bright Oduro, and the Queenmother of Kwabenya, Naa Korkoi Dugbatey, seem to be sing the same tune: warning the Chief

of Akamajah, Nii Ayikai, and his confederate Adjei Brown- to stay off her parcel of land situated at Abossey Okai within the Greater Accra Metropolis, after demolishing a building which she and her relatives inherited from her (queen mother’s) late grandfather.

DCOP Bright Oduro’s warning came after the duo, Nii Okai and Adjei Brown failed to respect a friendly invitation extended to them yesterday, to show evidence of their ownership of the one and a half plot of land which has been a subject of ligation laden with absenteeism on the part of the two.

Naa Korkoi Dugbatey’s made her caution in an interview with this paper over the weekend and further warned owner of Las Palmas food joint, Mrs. Quarshie, who is alleged to have bought off the land to stay off her property since the Qainoo family has no intention of selling their inheritance.

“I am ready to go any length legally to face anyone to possess what rightfully belongs to my family, and I challenge Nii Ayikai, Adjei Brown and Las Palmas to meet me in court to defend their claims”, the queen mother fumed.

It came to pass that Abossey Okai of Akamajah Quarters of James Town on 28th January 1928, gave a deed of gift Joseph Tetteh Quaynor both of blessed memory

The1928 Deed of Gift between Abossey Okai and Joseph Tetteh Quaynor which was registered at the Deeds of Registry as No. 556/1928 was accepted by the latter who, then, paid twelve pounds (£12) to the former and further taking actual possession raised a building on the land, which had since been the dwelling place of his descendants.

“The land has been in our custody until recently, 2013, when Nii Ayikai and his henchman Adjei Brown, under the pretext that they had won a court case against one Davide Nortey, who is not even a member of the family, organised and pulled down the building that housed some relations of ours with claim that they were acting on a court order”, she said.

“Our relative who lived in the building for so many years was away on the day the demolishing exercise by Nii Ayikai and his men and upon her arrival to meet the building pulled down, had an uncontrollable cardiac attack and died”, she cried.

However, in 2016 when an amount of GH¢ 80,000.00 was given to the Akamajah Mantse, Nii Ayikai, as consideration for the execution of registering the land and acquiring a document at the Land Title Registry he reportedly took it and gave his consent for the family to have the land registered.

“I later got to know that the land had been sold to a popular catering facility here in Accra known as La Palmas Restaurant. It is very unfortunate that this has happened because I know that as a traditional ruler you must in all walks of life, display truthfulness but in this case, it is not so but rather, Nii Ayikai is displaying unfairness after collecting my money we go to court too they don’t show up”, Naa Korkoi disclosed.

She is therefore cautioning the management of Las Palmas to note that the land, for which they have paid money to the chief of Akamajah to purchase, was not for sale and did not belong to him advising them to immediately call for a refund of their money and also stay clear off her bonafide property.

This paper gather also that a brother of the owner of the Las Palmas Restaurant, Superintendent Asare who is a secretary to the Police Council allegedly, often uses his office to obstruct Police efforts to protect her land.

Meanwhile all efforts to reach Nii Ayikai for his response to the story proved futile as text message sent to his phone number 020… were not replied, Adjei Brown’s number was “either switched off or out of coverage area”, according to a female voice suspected to be an MTN voice message.

Stay tuned for more.