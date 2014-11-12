New Minister Orders Attipoe Out! ‘… Move To Volta Or Face The Law’

After almost a year of back and forth over the transfer of the Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC), the new Chieftaincy Minister, Kofi Dzamesi has affirmed the transfer of the Registrar to the Volta Region.

Per the letter which was dated 15th February and signed on behalf of the Minister by the Chief Director, Benjamin Afful, the minister directed Mr. Attipoe to move to the Volta region with immediate effect or face sanctions.

According to the letter "You are hereby informed to take note of all correspondences regarding this matter and with immediate effect comply with the posting instruction to you. For the avoidance of doubt you were posted to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and same stands. Note that if you refuse to comply with the posting instruction, all the regulations pertaining to such conduct and as provided by law, regulation and directives shall apply to you without favour."

The letter further stated that Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh Addoquaye is informed to assume duty at the regional house of Chiefs as the new registrar of the region.

Mr Harry Anthony Attipoe was last year April transferred to the Volta region but failed to heed to the directive due to some resistance from some chiefs within the Greater Accra region who had petitioned the then Minister, Dr. Seidu Danaa and the Presidency to withhold the transfer.

Though their petition was not accepted, the Registrar has continued to remain in office till date.

The refusal of the Registrar to leave for his transfer base however necessitated series of petitions and press conferences on the part of some youth groups within the Greater Accra Region who were against the action of the chiefs and the registrar.

According to the youth Harry Anthony Attipoe has overstayed his welcome in the Greater Accra Region hence the reason behind they welcoming the news of his transfer at the time.

Among other things, the Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth petitioned the Presidency, the Civil Service Commission, The Ministry of Chieftaincy, and The Public Service Commission among other key Institutions to compel the outgoing registrar Harry Anthony Attipoe to comply by the directive of his transfer.

Meanwhile the Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth has welcomed the latest news on the transfer of Mr. Attipoe as great and refreshing.

According to the spokesperson of the group, Emmanuel Okoe Thomy "this is a welcoming news and we feel refreshed and great as Ghanaians since the rule of law has been allowed to take its course. This is an interesting development we as a group have followed keenly from last year and we thank the new Minister Kofi Dzamesi for going according to the rule of law and not engaged in leadership of favouritism"

Mr. Addoquaye noted that, the group has no personal interest in the transfer of Mr Attipoe but felt he has over stayed his welcome in the Greater Accra Region as registrar of the House of Chiefs.

"There are series of issues that have actually happened at the House of Chiefs that we as a group of Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth are not happy about and some of which have resulted in serious litigations and demonstrations in times past, butwe believe with the transfer of the outgoing registrar, the incoming one will come and do a house cleaning and ensure the Greater Accra Region remains calm as always"

He noted that, "Yes, Attipoe has tried for the house but he must give way for another person to also come and continue from where he has left off. He should equally go and help other regions with his expertise as Greater Accra has had enough of him."

He thanked the Minister and the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo- Addo for the bold step in ensuring the right thing was done regarding the transfer of Mr. Attipoe from Greater Accra to the Volta Region.

In a statement making the rounds on social media, the Ga Dangme Concerned Youth Group in a statement signed by its President Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I, thanked the Minister and the President for listening to their cry and addressing their plight accordingly.